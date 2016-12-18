Billion Dollar Loss Making ‘National Treasures
Sixty years ago, when S. W. R. D. Bandaranaike’s demagoguery had the ‘common man’ dizzy with populism he introduced a tantalizing political act: nationalization.
Private bus owners, bus mudalalis were absolute villains, the richest in the country and the main financial prop of the UNP, which he had vanquished single handed. So, soon after his 1956 Revolution, he with ‘one stroke of the pen’ – as he liked to describe his decisive moves – nationalised private bus companies that were all running at substantial profits and created the Central Transport Board run by political appointees. It ran at a loss in its first month and has been doing so every month for the past 60 years.
But SLFP propaganda has the CTB (now SLCTB) as a ‘National Treasure’ (Jathika Vasthuvak). And so are all nationalised ventures in the eyes of suckers of demagoguery created by successive SLFP regimes till 1977 when J. R. Jayewardene stopped the madness.
Industries, schools, private companies, insurance, banks, hotels, plantations, foreign and state owned and even the Buriyani Hotel in Maradana came under that magical spell of nationalization. And the great majority of them, save for a very few exceptions, ran at tremendous losses that had to be subsidized by the taxpayer.
Nationalization and socialism were sacred words in the SLFP lexicon. Even when socialism, in the fatherland of socialism, the Soviet Union, and its satellites collapsed and Communist China shifted to a free market economy, the SLFP adherents were so brain washed that they still stand by their tremendous ‘loss making’ national treasures.
This pig headedness is witnessed today by the opposition to the state owned black hole of the Hambantota Mahinda Rajapaksa Harbour, gobbling billion dollars being converted to a private company with both a Chinese company and the Sri Lanka government being joint owners – the Chinese company having greater shares.
What do those opposing to this move of shared ownership such as former President Mahinda Rajapaksa want the present government to do with the Black Holes of Finance created in and around Hambantota in an attempt to immortalize Rajapaksa? Keep them closed as monuments to idiocy and Rajapaksa immortality while paying billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money for loans and interests?
Even a mudalali in a Hambantota stall selling buffalo curd knows well that loans borrowed have to be paid off with interest, the property sold off or some alternate arrangement arrived at.
But Rajapaksa and his financial geniuses who had ruled or misruled the country seem unable to comprehend this simple fact. On the other hand why did he not resolve these problems of his own making before he dissolved parliament, went to the country and was thrown out? Surely he should show the way on how to save his ‘national treasurers’.
In those socialist heavens that existed some time ago those responsible for such colossal waste on developing personality cults would have been pulled out of their cells and shot at dawn. In contrast the Yahapalanaya government is being accused of bartering away ‘national treasures’ and attempts made to destabilize the government in the hope of throwing it out.
This kind of political optimism can only thrive in an environment where demagoguery reigns supreme. The definition of a demagogue by H. L. Menecken, American journalist, can explain much: A demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to people he knows to be idiots.
Indeed a person who believes that a monument or project that is causing losses to the state to the tune of billions to be a national asset has to be an idiot. The simple question that should be asked directly from a Hambantota activist is: Does he consider the billion dollar loss making Hambantota Harbour a national treasure or one that should be administered in way to show a profit?
A serious flaw in Sri Lankan politics today is the gullibility of the masses. Political polarization has reached the stage where any blatant lie uttered by even a discredited politician, provided he is from his party, is believed to be a sacred truth and what said by political opponents are absolute lies.
If the state of judgment and intelligence of the vast majority of the electorate is in that abysmal state then Sri Lanka is a Democracy of Idiots.
Those politicians with the interest of the county at heart should try to correct this warped mind-set of the people.’
Some of the loot were sent overseas and kept in safe havens. It could also have been kept hidden in personal accounts of chosen few, considering the huge amounts , in employed Lankans overseas who would have lent themselves, of course for a handsome reward. The pressure would have been applied, by even veiled threats, by the Rajapakse agents and goons. Considering some of the life styles of some who had suddenly started flaunting their wealth during the tail end of the regime, who could never justify their fortunes by the income from employment. Even the investigating arms of the law have also shelved certain investigations for that strange reward.
Completely agree wit the notions above.
However, when the writer says “A serious flaw in Sri Lankan politics today”, i was wondering if this flaw is anything new to Sri Lanka. This is what has been happening from time immemorial in Sri Lankan Politics (from SWRD, JRJ through CBK,MR and today RW and MS). Perhaps I would be forgiven for saying this is a global political issue where politicians take advantage of the gullibility of the masses (even in the advanced countries).
I am reading the Sunday Leader for the 1st time after almost 20 years. I must admit I still like it the way I did then.
Well done Editor Sunday Leader for stating the absolute Truth! Sadly a good majority of our people lack awareness and are gullible! No wonder they are putty in hands of designing, crafty ‘has been’ politicians who only desire to return to power on the backs of the ignorant masses to plunder our Nation, again! Dyan
An excellent analysis. SWRD Bandaranayake did not vanquish the UNP singlehandedly. UNP was perceived to be the architect of the creation of a pleasure island for the capitalists and non Buddhists. Buddhists specially the Kandyans, were betrayed, murdered by the thousands, their villages burnt, properties confiscated as a matter of policy by the Christian powers. The Jayawardene and Bandaranayake clans became Christians becoming traitors, engaged in treasonous activities as at the present times for self advancement .
Even now the Kandyan peasantry live in poverty, landless, as their traditional homeland is gifted to the South Indian labourers.
The founder members of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna thet defeated the UNP in 1956 were Mr Phillip Gunawardena, Mr IMRA Iriyagolle, Mr W. Dahanayake and Mr SWRD Bandaranayake made leader.
Sir John Kotalawela made a dignified exit .
Sri Lanka once the granary of the East exporting rice has begun to import rice.!!
People with integrity with a social conscience, sense of justice should enter the political arena now.