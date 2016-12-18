Billions Siphoned Out Of CBSL Ahead Of polls

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Billions of rupees were siphoned out of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) ahead of the last presidential election, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake revealed.

He said that an investigation has been called for over the money which was taken out of the bank illegally.

The Minister said that it was found the money had been taken out two days before the Presidential election last year.

He said that the police, including the police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) will investigate the incident.

The government is already investigating several allegations of misappropriation of funds by the former government.

Members of the former government have been accused of fraud and corruption and legal action has been filed over some incidents.

The Finance Ministry also said that some files in the Ministry had gone missing at the time the new government took office.

The Finance Ministry also accused officials close to former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal of attempting to create an artificial crisis.

Karunanayake said that those close to Cabraal are attempting to reduce the value of the rupee.