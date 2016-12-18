Billions Siphoned Out Of CBSL Ahead Of polls
By Ashanthi Warunasuriya
Billions of rupees were siphoned out of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) ahead of the last presidential election, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake revealed.
He said that an investigation has been called for over the money which was taken out of the bank illegally.
The Minister said that it was found the money had been taken out two days before the Presidential election last year.
He said that the police, including the police Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) will investigate the incident.
The government is already investigating several allegations of misappropriation of funds by the former government.
Members of the former government have been accused of fraud and corruption and legal action has been filed over some incidents.
The Finance Ministry also said that some files in the Ministry had gone missing at the time the new government took office.
The Finance Ministry also accused officials close to former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal of attempting to create an artificial crisis.
Karunanayake said that those close to Cabraal are attempting to reduce the value of the rupee.
Is it Siriena or Rajapaksa group ?
This is an ‘open secret’ when truck loads of brand new Rs 5,000/- notes were spirited away by criminal agents of former regime at behest of we know who! These Rs 5,000/- notes are gifted to anyone who’ll come forward to demonstrate against the Government for any triviality and blown out of proportion by lackeys of MR via certain private Radio and TV Channels! We urge the government to put all these racketeering vermin behind bars ASAP! Dyan
There is no point making allegations. It is time you took action and put the culprits behind bars
Who are you trying to fool? Central Bank is under the PM and also you can Central Bank report for the period and read if you can understand what is written.
The current Govt. appears to be muddled or plain inefficient in relation to
corruption within its circles. Let alone the funds hidden in foreign centres, how
come such local matters been ignored for so long? Is it that MS/RW have a
hidden agenda with the known culprits?
Bundles of cash amounting to Rs. 12000/- million was found at Temple Trees
when the new Govt. took over – probably the CID/FCID wants to hold on to it
till someone owns up and a deal made before issing a Statement? Has this
links to the current news/ version of Funds spirited from CBSL and the Govt. wants
FBI/CIA/Scotland Yard to investigate!!
Only talk talk talk
Reducing the value of the overvalued Rupee is not necessarily a bad thing. There are several economic benefits that flow-on from a lower rupee. This decision is best left to some of the brilliant economists that Sri Lanka does posses, and not self-interested ministers.
What’s the point in exposing all this information when the two leaders at the top had clearly indicated by their actions that no one close to the previous president’s family are going to be charged or punished? This has now become only of gossip value and a joke!