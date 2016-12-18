Lanka Deserves Place On High Table: ICC Chief

ICC Chief Executive Dave Richardson paid a huge compliment to Sri Lanka Cricket and said that they deserved a place on the big table and they should be part of discussions that take place whenever they happen.

“What we are asking from Sri Lanka Cricket number one is to see the ICC as an ally as opposed to an enemy because they as the governing body of sport should work together with our members not in competition with or in authority,” said Richardson addressing a media conference at the SLC yesterday. “Secondly, to play a meaningful role in discussions we had at the ICC board meetings.

“This is an exciting time for international cricket, the international game has gone through a period of turbulence which you as the media has reported as the ‘Big Three take over’ where the governance, the financial model, the playing were in turmoil by the resolutions passed by the ICC back in April 2014.

“What happened in April 2014 took place really because unfortunately countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand were not able to stand up to the big boys. I don’t think that will happen again. As you’ve shown on the field Sri Lanka deserves a place on the big table and needs to stay there and be in discussions that take place whenever they happen,” Richardson said. The ICC CE emphasized that the new ICC president and the leadership of ShashankManohar were reviewing the resolutions and are on the verge of putting forward to the board some proposals “that would do wonders for international cricket”.

“Those proposals would cover the governance area and a new revised financial model which would hopefully provide all the full members with a bigger slice of the cake than what it is currently envisaged,” said Richardson.

“There are two parts to my visit to Sri Lanka the first one is to do with global development,” he said.

“The ICC has a strategy to develop more competitive teams playing at the highest level. For too long we had 10 full members and if we are honest with ourselves there are eight, probably nine teams that can play cricket at the highest level.

“We like to increase that number to 15-16 countries the likes of Afghanistan, Nepal, Malaysia and various other countries in the Asian region. It’s very important that we can progress their cricket to a level where they can play against the big boys on an equal basis.”

Richardson said that the first part of his visit to Sri Lanka was a meeting with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“Obviously we are responsible for global development we are taking a more target approach but our resources are limited. Number one we want to provide the guidance, principals overall strategy. It’s important that the ACC with the resources they have both from a financial and a HR perspective make best use of those and the activities that we can carry out at global level are supplemented by what the ACC can afford to do on a regional basis.”

Richardson said that he was highly impressed with the depth and quality of women’s cricket.

“Going back five years if it was not England or Australian cricket with due respect, it wasn’t worth watching. Now Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies these women are worth watching,” said Richardson.

Richardson said that he had seen the progress the SLC has made over the last year or added, “I am very pleased to see the strategy that you have in place going forward.”