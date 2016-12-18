Rice Crisis Looms: Govt. To Import Nearly 10,000 MT

by Roshani Nathaniel

The price of rice has gone up drastically

Farmers were not given the fertiliser payment on time

Farmers don’t have the means to buy the fertiliser

The price of rice has gone up drastically and during the festive season prices are bound to go up further. White rice is in big demand during this period as many households who normally do not consume white rice would still buy at least a kilo of white rice to make the traditional milk rice on January 01.

The All Ceylon Farmers Federation (ACFF) and the All Ceylon Peasants’ Union (ACPU) alleges that there is an attempt to import 10,000 MT of rice despite sufficient rice stocks in the government warehouses.

Speaking to The Sunday Leader JVP North Western Provincial Councillor and National Organiser of the ACFF/ACPU Namal Karunaratne said the government is planning to import the 10,000 MT of rice while condemning the stocks of paddy in the Paddy Marketing Board warehouses to produce animal feed.

Currently there is around 200,000 MT paddy stock in the warehouses of the Paddy Marketing Board.

Karunaratne explained that there are three reasons as to why the price of rice has sky rocketed. One is that during the past Yala season even though water was overflowing in the reservoirs, water was not released for cultivation and around 250,000 acres of paddy land was deprived of water even though water was available in abundance. Only 50% of paddy lands received water from the Ibbankotuwa reservoir despite it being full to capacity and that too for other crops. Water was reduced to farmers not because of a lack of water but they did it deliberately. This affected the paddy harvest. Similarly while the Udawalawe reservoir too was filled to capacity only 50% of paddy lands were given water.

“The Agriculture Minister said during a press conference that 100,000 hectares of paddy land would not be cultivated and he said that it would be done even forcibly if required,” said Karunaratne.

Another factor that affected the Yala harvest was that the farmers were not given the fertiliser payment on time. This time too the farmers were not given the fertiliser grant on time. Farmers are poor folk who do not have the extra money in hand to utilise until the government grant is given to them. They even pay for the tractor rentals and other expenses related to cultivation by obtaining loans or by pawning whatever jewellery they possess. Hence when they do not receive the money from the government on time they are helpless and this affects their harvest.

According to Karunaratne, a sack of fertiliser that was earlier given to the farmers at Rs. 350 is now being sold at Rs. 2,500 and the farmers don’t have the means to buy the fertiliser. This is also another reason for the reduction in harvest.

“The other factor is that this is now the Maha season and during this season there is a shortage of rains. But even when there was adequate rain the authorities kept the water in the Mahaweli reservoirs and did not distribute the water to the lower lying areas. Under these circumstances the farmers were deprived of the opportunity of cultivating. However, now in the Maha season despite the lack of rains, its been about a month and half since the farmers have sown their seeds, but to date the farmers have not received the fertiliser grant putting them into a difficult situation where this season too they cannot pin too much hope on a good harvest. Under this uncertainty, it definitely has an impact on the rice prices,” he pointed out adding that with the reduced harvest, those who have stocks of paddy are hoarding them with the intention of selling it later for higher prices.

“However, the government can change this situation and we have forwarded a proposal to the government on how to deal with this situation. The proposal was forwarded jointly by the All Ceylon Farmers Federation and the small and medium scale mill owners association and the United rice growers association joined together and we gave the government an alternative way of resolving this issue. That is that the government already has almost 200,000 metric tons of paddy in their stocks and the government recently tried to distribute this paddy stock among a handful of large scale mill owners. The large scale mill owners are Araliya, belonging to Dudley Sirisena, Nipuna belonging to MP SiripalaGamlath, Newratne who is also a politician, Hiru who also has political connections and Laksahal, also belonging to a person with political backing. These are the main rice mill owners who manipulate and monopolise the rice industry in this country,” he said.

He claims that generally while around 100,000 kilos of paddy is turned into rice daily, the government planned to give the paddy to these above mentioned mills.“ I say this with great confidence. Even previously these mills were given the paddy in this manner and they did not turn the paddy into rice but after a few months these stocks of paddy were condemned as unsuitable for human consumption and labelled as animal feed and sold at a very cheap rate. Even last season such a thing happened and the paddy was sold to them as animal feed for a mere Rs. 23 per kilo which is otherwise costing Rs. 40. For every kilo of this paddy the government has incurred a cost of Rs. 6.”

Explaining the formula used in the pricing of rice he explained that a kilo of Nadu rice in government stores is sold at Rs. 38 per kilo, and Samba is Rs. 41. The government spends Rs. 6 for every kilo of rice for the production process for sacks, transport, storage and security etc. Therefore when the Rs. 6 is added to the above rice prices, a kilo of Nadu sells for Rs 44 per kilo (38+6) and Samba at rs. 47 per kilo (41+6). However, these stocks are then sold as animal feed for a mere Rs. 23.50. But, these rice stocks are not used for animal feed but are then turned into rice and sold in the open market for the regular price.

“Recently when the Paddy Marketing Board conducted a raid we asked the General Manager for how many seasons the harvested paddy can be stored and he said easily for two seasons. However, we know that it can be stored for longer without any issue, but let’s take his word and accept the two seasons, which is around a year. Our question is, when this paddy in government stores can be kept for a year without it being spoilt (according to the GM of PMB) how can the paddy be condemned as animal feed within just two months of storage? However as we protested over this proposed move by the government and it was highlighted in the media, these stocks were not sold as animal feed and still remains in the government warehouses. What small and medium scale mill owners are asking is to sell these paddy stocks and they assure that they will produce the rice at around Rs. 15 lesser than the price the large scale rice mills are selling the rice at. They assured that if the government gives them the paddy at Rs. 38 per kilo they could make the rice available to the public at Rs. 72 per kilo throughout the country,” he added.

Furthermore, Karunaratne said that even the Minister of Rural Economic Affairs admits that there is an artificially created shortage of rice. “But we charge with responsibility that this shortage is created by the large scale mills with the blessings of the government. The small and medium scale mills do not have the paddy stocks. Only two sections have the paddy stocks, one being the government where paddy buffer stocks of almost 200,000 metric tons are stored in their warehouses and the other is the large scale mills as they possess large storage facilities. Hence what they are doing is creating an artificial shortage of rice so they could increase the rice prices and then put out their hoarded stocks at a higher price.”

“These large scale mills sell their rice under the superior quality label having polished the rice. There is no special process but just polishing the grain of rice. Then they sell this rice under the superior label at higher prices. Ironically the Consumer Affairs Authority does not charge these mill owners for doing this as they have powerful political backing. Today Samba under this label sells for around Rs. 100 per kilo. But these paddy stocks were purchased from the farmers at a mere Rs. 27-34 by the mill owners. The stipulated price only applied when the paddy is purchased by the government but these private mills do not purchase the paddy from the farmers at that price but far lower than the stipulated price. Each farmer can only sell 2000 kilos of paddy to the government stores as this is the maximum. However for a farmer who produces around 10-12,000 metric tons of paddy, they are forced to sell the rest of the paddy to the middleman as the government buys only 2000 kilos of his paddy,” added Karunaratne claiming that it is then that these middlemen or the large scale mills exploit the vulnerability of the farmers and purchase their paddy at very low prices as they know that each farmer can only sell 2000 kilos to the government.

It is no secret that these large scale mill owners have created a complete monopoly of the rice market and they are creating an artificial shortage as they are the only ones with the paddy stocks and are in a position to demand higher prices from consumers. The poor consumers are being robbed in broad daylight by just a handful of these mill owners. Under these circumstances even the small and medium scale rice mill owners are helpless. These large scale mill owners are trying to suppress these small and medium scale mills and monopolise the whole rice industry which they are currently doing to a great extent.

Elaborating on the measures taken by the ACFF regarding this situation, Karunaratne said they had sent a collective letter to the President and Minister Harrison regarding this situation but lamented that to date they have not even given these farmer committees a chance to have a discussion with the authorities.

He alleges that the reason the government is not taking any action is because they are getting commissions from these big rice mill owners and they don’t want to lose that by stopping the monopoly. “As an example the governmentreleases70,000 metric tons paddyat Rs. 43.50, and the middlemen sell it outside from Rs. 50 upwards. If someone gets Rs. 1 per kilo as commission, for this consignment of rice alone the commission they would earn will run into millions. This is a complete mafia. We blame the government for not taking action.

They came to power finding fault with the previous government and Minister Harrison openly accused the previous minister Johnston of keeping Rs. 2 commission from every kilo of rice. Now the same thing is happening. No matter which government comes to power there is a set who will be ministers no matter which government is in power. Similarly, no matter who comes to power the same set of rice mill owners will dominate and monopolise the rice industry,” he said.

There is a standard formula regarding rice where for every kilo of rice, for example if production cost is around Rs. 40, explained Karunaratne adding that it is multiplied by 1.6 to get the cost incurred to turn the paddy into rice. To this you add Rs. 8 as other costs and then you get the cost per kilo of rice. Hence, if the cost of producing a kilo of paddy is Rs. 34 they can easily sell a kilo at around Rs. 65.

“However, instead of doing that they are creating this false shortage and now trying to import rice getting a commission out of that too. In another few months the Maha season harvest will be ready although this times harvest is not 100% still, we have quite a good harvest. So when the harvest is ready then the government stores should be cleared and then they will certainly condemn the current stocks as unfit for human consumption and sell it to the large mill owners for around Rs. 23 whereas they have bought the paddy for around Rs. 42 per kilo. Then these large mill owners will put out this stock and create a glut of paddy in the market. Then the farmers cannot sell their new stocks of paddy and the prices drop to the lowest. This has been happening right throughout. We don’t need a government to do this to our farmers. The only solution for the government is to release these stocks in storage to the small and medium scale mill owners. This is the only solution if they are to save the paddy industry and the farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile when contacted regarding these allegations against the government and the Ministry, Minister of Rural Economic Affairs, P. Harrison told The Sunday Leader that according to the data given by the Agriculture Department the whole paddy harvest in stocks is adequate until April next year. The Paddy Marketing Board also has paddy stocks of over 200,000 metric tons. “Although we have the stocks, the private sector knows that with the reduced paddy harvest this season there is going to be a shortage of rice in the market. This time only around 20% of the full harvest will be available due to the effect of the drought. Under these circumstances they are trying to take advantage of this situation, he said.

“However in order to control this situation we plan to keep a buffer stock and release the rest of the paddy in our warehouses and we have called for tenders. As we can foresee this too might not suffice to control the price of rice, hence we plan to import a small quantity of rice in order to prevent a shortage and keeping the price of rice under control. We intend to import between around 5,000-10,000 MT of rice in time for the festive season. We have taken this decision in order to safeguard the consumers,” he added.

Responding to accusations that the government has not done anything to help the farming community, he vehemently refuted claims that the farmers were not given concessions. “Today the issue is not about concessions. The problem is the lack of rain. Now we are giving them the same fertiliser subsidy. All in all it cost the farmers around Rs. 600 for a sack of fertiliser including transport etc. We have limited the number of chemical fertilisers to three sacks, Bandi fertiliser one bag (50 kg) and mud fertiliser 50 kg per acre of paddy cultivation according to each area. Today we give them Rs. 25,000 per hectare of paddy cultivation and the farmers even have remaining cash in hand. In this method the farmer can use compost as an alternative and this would save him that entire sum used for fertiliser. This measure was taken to curtail the kidney disease that is affecting the people in these rural areas and farmers using chemical fertiliser. Hence we have taken this measure to encourage the farmers to switch to organic fertilisers instead. We have in fact even created history where in 2015, we have bought the biggest stock of paddy from the farmers in both the Yala and Maha seasons,” he added.

According to Minister Harrison, although the Paddy Marketing Board intended to purchase 120,000 MT of paddy from the farmers they could only purchase around 25,000- 30,000 MT as the private sector had paid a higher price to the farmers and purchased their paddy. Refuting allegations of condemning stocks of paddy and selling it to private mills as animal feed for lower prices he said there was paddy in excess and the farmers were protesting that the PMB was not purchasing their paddy. “We had two issues then. One was that we needed to purchase the paddy from the farmers and stocking was an issue and the prices had plunged. This is why we were forced to sell the stocks as animal feed. But in doing so we intended to give the farmers a fair price for their paddy. We generally import around 200,000 MT of maize as animal feed and in that instance we sold the paddy to these companies and prevented the import of maize as animal feed. Through this method we saved money that would have gone out in importing the maize,” he explained.