The Sunday Leader

Ten Killed In Jaffna Accident

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in an accident in Chavakachcheri, in Jaffna yesterday.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided head on with a van which was transporting a group of pilgrims from Colombo to Jaffna.

Police said the dead included 4 women and six men.
The injured were rushed to the Jaffna Hospital

1 Comment for “Ten Killed In Jaffna Accident”

  1. Sameen Jan
    Dec 18, 2016 - 7:20 am

    Ravi K said that RTA casualties have been halved after the Rs 25,000 fines were approved.This one accident doubles the daily casualty figure

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes