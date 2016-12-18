Ten Killed In Jaffna Accident

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in an accident in Chavakachcheri, in Jaffna yesterday.

The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided head on with a van which was transporting a group of pilgrims from Colombo to Jaffna.

Police said the dead included 4 women and six men.

The injured were rushed to the Jaffna Hospital