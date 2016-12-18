Ten Killed In Jaffna Accident
At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in an accident in Chavakachcheri, in Jaffna yesterday.
The accident occurred when a passenger bus collided head on with a van which was transporting a group of pilgrims from Colombo to Jaffna.
Police said the dead included 4 women and six men.
The injured were rushed to the Jaffna Hospital
Ravi K said that RTA casualties have been halved after the Rs 25,000 fines were approved.This one accident doubles the daily casualty figure