Two Key Officials At CBSL Accused Of Manipulation
Two top officials of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) with close links to former Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal have been accused of attempting to disrupt the economic policies of the current government , sources said.
Deputy Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Assistant Governor C J P Siriwardene have allegedly taken steps to depreciate the Rupee in recent times despite repeated instructions from the President to ensure the Rupee stays strong.
Weerasinghe was allegedly involved in the infamous Greek bond deal, the purchase of several overseas properties using CBSL funds, selling gold reserves and manipulation foreign exchange rates.
Siriwardene, who was close to the former regime, is accused of having strong links with primary dealers and a proponent of private placements.
In his present capacity he has influences officials to bid for government securities at below market rates thus allyowing primary dealers to thrive.
He has also reportedly persuaded the EPF to purchase the government securities in the secondary market at lower rates thus depriving the EPF of the due yield.
Sources said that while the President, Prime Minister and Finance Minister have taken steps to ensure the economy is stable, more needs to be done in order to ensure officials close to the former regime do not gain an upper hand.
When contacted by The Sunday Leader Dr. Nandalal Weerasingh
I am very positive that no senior politicians involved in frauds, corruption and misuse of funds will be punished by the bad governance . If at all they will be given higher positions
ஊழல் மோசடி அரசாங்கப் பணத்தைக் களவாடிய சிரேஷ்ட அரசியல்வாதிகளுக்கு எதிராக எந்த நடவடிக்கையும் பொல்லாத ஆட்சியினரால் எடுக்கப்படமாட்டாது. வேண்டுமென்றால் உயர் பதவிகள் வழங்கப்படலாம்
Dr. Nandalal has not shied away.
He has answered the call and denied.
Who is the Journalist who wrote this quip? Why no further questiong was done or inquiries made on information SL has on his dealing ??
This is Tit for Tat mud slinging.
If there are enough evidence this man should be kicked out from CBSL. Whats the delay. Over to President and Primie Minister.