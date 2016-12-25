BOC Chairman To Be Removed Over Shady Deal

by Sujith Mangala de Silva

The Chairman of the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) is likely to be removed from his post over a shady deal which had caught the attention of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Bank of Ceylon Chairman Roland C. Perera and several others are to be removed from their posts over the sale of Seylan Bank shares owned by BOC. The sale of the Seylan Bank shares by BOC was reversed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last week after it was found that proper procedure was not followed.

BOC had sold 13 million shares of Seylan Bank to a Japanese buyer.

An inquiry has been launched to see if the deal was part of a bigger financial fraud. The deal had taken place without the knowledge of the President, Prime Minister and Finance Minister.

BOC Employees’ Union President S. P. Jayaratne said that deals of this nature must be conducted with the approval of the President, Prime Minister, Finance Minister or subject Minister Kabir Hashim as the BOC is a government owned institution.

The government owns 22.5 per cent of Seylan shares while the remaining shares are owned by the BOC and Sri Lanka Insurance.

The sale of the BOC shares reduces the stake the government has on Seylan Bank.

Sources said that the BOC has not been earning the expected profits under the current management and this has been of concern to the government.