Contingency Plans Implemented As Drought Looms

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The government is putting in place contingency plans as the country faces a severe drought next year.

Poor rainfall so far this year has led to a serious drop in water levels in catchment areas around the country.

Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said that water levels have dropped by 27 per cent around the country. He said that water distribution to farmers and residential areas could face a threat if the current conditions continue. The Minister said that awareness campaigns will be launched to urge the public to use water sparingly over the next few weeks.

He also said that long term measures will be implemented to reduce the impact caused by the drought.