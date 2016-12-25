Joes Edge Holy Cross 2-1 To End 21-Year Trophy Drought

U19 Div 1 Football Championship

Joes edge Holy Cross 2-1 to end 21-year trophy drought

St Joseph’s College produced a flawless second half display to edge out a spirited Holy Cross College 2-1 to clinch the U19 Division I Football Championship at Moragasmulla Grounds, Rajagiriya after an exciting final game that had the crowd on its feet at the end.

The result helped St. Joseph’s end a 21-year drought since they last won the title.

Asela Madushan was adjudged the Player of the Tournament while his fellow custodian Rasanjaya Anuranga was awarded the Best Goalkeeper award. Holy Cross star Nirmal Udara scored the most number of goals in the tournament.When the game began both sides were initially tentative and over cautious and it was left to Joes Asela Madushan to liven up the game with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 17th minute to put Joes 1-0 ahead.

That advantage lasted exactly ten minutes only when Holy Cross were gifted a goal in a moment of confusion which saw Joes skipper Mayuraka Perera kicking an own goal to level the scores 1-1.

A rejuvenated Holy Cross side then briefly took control but were unable to add to their tally.

The scores remained deadlocked at 1-1 although after the half time break the Josephians looked very much in control and it was in the 64th minute that Amila Dhananjaya pounced on a weak clearance and drilled the ball into the low left corner of the net to send the Joes fans into rapturous delight.