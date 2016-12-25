More Details Emerge In Eknaligoda Case

More details have emerged in the investigations over the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

Sandya Eknaligoda, wife of Prageeth Eknaligoda told The Sunday Leader that she had been informed by investigators that those connected to the disappearance were likely involved in his initial abduction.

Eknaligoda was abducted on August 27 in 2009 but was later set free after being assaulted. He later went missing on January 24 in 2010 and has not been found since.

Investigators suspect that those involved in Eknaligoda’s abduction in 2009 are involved in his disappearance.

(AW)