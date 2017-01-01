2017: Year For Development With Law And Order

Sri Lanka faces grave challenges: Economically, internationally and politically in the year ahead.

The economy was heavily weighted down before the National Unity Government took over two years ago by myopic economic policies of the former government where massive foreign debts were incurred on so called development projects from which prospects economic returns in the near future were not foreseeable. Capital repayments and interests and high interest on loans kept mounting taking the country to the brink of an economic disaster.

At the end of last year a solution was worked out where a joint China-Sri Lanka company was formed to absorb the colossal debts incurred.

Paradoxically former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and his political allies, who are responsible for the creation of the economic disaster, are now objecting vehemently against this solution without providing an alternative remedy for their own disaster, attempting to use this move to destabilize the government. This is political opportunism at its worst. To provide an alternate solution to the one they are objecting to is the challenge staring in the face of this former leader who ruled – or rather misruled – the country for nine consecutive years.

Easing the debt burden is not enough. The National Unity Government has to make the economy spurt ahead after years of economic stagnation. The growth of the world economy is sluggish and there are predictions of even an economic recession. Sri Lanka’s traditional export markets are down and economic assistance from powerful countries or direct foreign investments by commercial establishments are not forthcoming readily. This is the experience of many other Third World countries.

But there is hope. President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have been able to raise Sri Lanka’s status from being a near pariah nation to honoured places at the tables of international diplomacy. The warmth with which they have been received abroad and deep appreciation of Sri Lanka’s problems have been evident and it is hoped that they produce tangible results.

This situation demands that government should concentrate its efforts on development projects to generate wealth and opportunities for employment. But it is indeed regrettable in having to deal with an intractable and intransigent opposition not limited to criticism or condemnation of government policy but hell bent in destroying the government for the sole purpose of grabbing power.

Last year witnessed incessant demonstrations sponsored by the Opposition on the streets on every major proposal or policy put forward. The sole objective was to paralyse government activity and make it unpopular. Such rowdy public protests are uncalled for and should have been made in parliament. But even there, vulgar scenes did breakout.

These demonstrations shattering the peace in Colombo have been tolerated to extreme limits, water cannon and tear gas being used only as a last resort, in keeping with the democratic pledges made. But such disruption of public activity and development efforts should not be tolerated this year. Law and order must prevail and if that is threatened preventive action will be unavoidable.

The government must get its act together and speed ahead on development. Whether the plans are long term or short term, priority should be given for quick returns. The National Unity Government this year will be at its half way mark and pledges given such as on employment should receive priority. Local Government elections will be some distraction but the priority should be development.

Efforts in bringing about national reconciliation and addressing the demands of Tamils and Muslims demand attention. No doubt this will result in the drumming up of racism as propaganda among the Sinhala majority to sway elections. Most Sinhala people are not susceptible to racism and religious bigotry. The results of the last presidential and parliamentary elections are ample proof. Yet there are indications that various proxies are being used to drum up racism and religious bigotry.

It is indeed a crying shame that even some Marxists are backing the architects of racism in the hope of collecting votes. These inheritors of lofty Marxist principles to liberate suffering masses around the world, irrespective of race or religion cannot be silent partners as their racist leaders scatter the seeds of communalism. They should be exposed. A racist Marxist is a contradiction of terms – an oxymoron.

The first two years of any government are spent in laying the foundations for implementation of the pledges given to the people. It has been difficult for a coalition government to iron out their differences before progress and made much more difficult because of the chaos inherited.

The year 2017 should be devoted to hard work for development and not sparing efforts to enforce law and order.