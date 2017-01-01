We wish Our readers
a happy and
prosperous
2017!
Oh Yes! yes! it will be another bumper year for Sri Lankan politicians and their family members, drug smugglers, thieves, crooks, party hacks, Ex Reserve Bank Governor’s. And Rajapaksa dynasty etc. etc.
And for the struggling Lankans if you cant afford bread eat cake.
