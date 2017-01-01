Yardley Powers Squash National Championship

Yardley, a world of premium iconic English fragrances with contemporary taste and sophistication from Wipro Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd is delighted to have sponsored the Sri Lanka Squash National Championship-2016.

Sri Lanka Squash (SLS) is geared to serve the country’s squash game in many ways and Yardley is proud to have been a sponsor for the National Squash Championship and help Sri Lanka Squash achieve further success.

The 36th National Squash Championship was held from 17th to 20th December 2016 at Tamil Union Squash Courts Complex. Officially appointed to be the perfumers for the Royal family earning royal warrants along the way, Yardley has taken a great synergetic initiative by supporting the Royal College swimming squad recently.

A true Gentleman faces challenges, inspires others and plays by the rules. Yardley proudly supports Sri Lanka squash in the spirit of sport.