Several Injured As Hambantota Turns Into Mini Battleground

• Over 50 people arrested after protesters defy court order

Several people were injured during a tense situation in Hambantota when protesters defied a court order and staged a protest near the venue of the launch of the Sri Lanka-China Industrial Zone Development Project yesterday.

At least 27 people sought treatment at the Hambantota hospital after stones were pelted towards the police and the venue of the project, and the police retaliated with water cannons and tear-gas. The police arrested over 50 people in connection to the incident. The protesters, led by some monks, marched towards the venue of the event which was attended by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other Ministers and diplomats.

A court order was issued on Friday against the protest being staged in the area and the police informed the protesters about this and prevented them from going further. IGP Pujith Jayasundara who was also at the scene attempted to bring the situation to a peaceful end.

However stones were pelted towards the venue of the event and the police retaliated by using tear-gas and water cannons.

Among those injured during the incident were policemen on duty at the time. The police Special Task Force was also deployed to control the situation. (ER)