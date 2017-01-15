Asia’s Top Male Model Tymeron Huban Carvalho

by Tia Goonaratna

@tiabuffy

Tymeron Huban Carvalho is one of the most sought after faces (and bodies!) in the Sri Lankan fashion industry. With a modelling career spanning many years, Tymeron has established his status by winning the Best Model of The Year in 2013 in Spain, as well as pursuing his designer dreams by launching his own label, TYMERON CARVALHO. In December 2016, he managed to win the title Asia’s Top Male Model at the Fashion Asia Awards held in China.

Tymeron claims he wasn’t always into modelling. He was simply handpicked into a few shows, and the rest as they say… is history. Now, Tymeron’s beautiful smile is no secret. It’s plastered in every candid picture. His body is a whole different story. He maintains a physique that is hard to duplicate. His ripped body is what we would see in Disney movies. However, he does say ‘perfect body is important, but it’s more to do with your personality than anything else’, and like we said, his personality shines through in his smile, his friendly gestures, and his kind words.

The Fashion Asia Awards honour the best in the industry in Asia, and in 2014, Sri Lanka’s Dannielle Kerkoven bagged the Asia’s Top Female Model award. Tymeron says he is ‘extremely honoured, and very proud to be the first MALE model to bring this award back to Sri Lanka’. His agency, The AGENCY SRI LANKA, has been supportive and have been paving the way for him to take his modelling career further. However, he’s also surrounded by a mix of friends, family, designers, reporters, brands, and choreographers who all contribute to his success. He elaborates that by mentioning the amount of people in various industries would give the idea of what kind of support they would give and he receives to be who he is today.

Currently, Tymeronis working on label, TYMERON CARVALHO, under which he created a combination of men’s and women’s custom garments. ‘I enjoy custom building more than I do prêt-à-porter, and this too attributes to the love of individual creation as opposed to mass produced items. I’m more looking forward to build this brand little by little in the upcoming years’.

As his last words, we asked for some wisdom to be given to those who wish to rock a body like his, and fully commit to be a runway model, ‘eat little or no carbs, workout once a day If you are being sent out on a runway in very little clothing. Make sure that your body represents the fashion world and not a buffet’.

