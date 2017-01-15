Blue’s World – Buddhi De Mal

by Ryan Johnson

Buddhi De Mal is a singer/songwriter from Colombo, and he has been influential in modern culture through his forms of art. Buddhi is best known for his work in his classical Rock n’ Roll/ Blues band, Wagon Park. Releasing their album “Stoned” in 2012, it became a huge hit in the country especially in Colombo. Anthems such as “Hitthe Floor”, Kannath nah Bonnath nah” and many more followed on. Buddhi’s energetic stage performances has never a dull moment, he has created this unique image, voice and aura most artists take years and years to develop. Buddhi’s passion for music is what drives him and his music has a message that connects all of us.

How did you get into the business of music?

Well, I got into the call music scene with my band Wagon Park back in 2007. Before that I was playing a bit bass guitar with my high school band Carnage since 2000. I would never say that I got into the music business. It was all for the love of making music and performing it but after me and my band started getting proper attention, maybe we entered the music industry. Still, I wouldn’t call it getting into the music business, but in the future who knows…

How has your journey been so far?

The best one of my life so far with plenty of ups and downs. For years I have been wondering if this is what I should be doing or supposed to do since I was working in other professions to survive. It took quite a lot of beating to realise that all that beating was for one reason and that it is to create my music and share it with the world. So yes, the journey has been like no other journey of my life. Absolutely beautiful.

Where are you travelling to these days, and where have you been performing in the last year?

As I am studying music in LA, I’m heading over there to record my solo album while I do my studies. Also I am part of a new and unique online live video streaming platform called Sonicbox which is a website hosting channels of lots of talented artists who hosts their own show as viewers watch and interact with the performer live. Other than that I’ve been performing music at my school regularly and hope to start gigging at some local gigs.

What sort of music do you enjoy creating, and why?

I like to experiment around many genres but I’m a strong Blues kind of a guy. After moving to LA, I met so much talented musicians in variety of tastes and my taste in music has also expanded to a new level so I’m quite interested in taking elements of anything I find good and put them into my new music. It’s not because I’m bored or anything with what I have been doing, it’s because music is a universe with no end so I want to explore to the farthest corners of it.

What do you think music means to people, and what does it mean to you?

For generations, music has been the most intimate source of art for the human race. It is important, valuable and deserves to be preserved so it will evolve in the years to come. Music is me and it means everything to me because it’s what’s keeping me alive and kicking and I believe it is the same for all other musicians who truly sacrificed everything for it. Music will never die, you will always here it.

What can we see/hear from you this year?

Expect my solo work or hopefully an album. Also, new music from Wagon Park. We already released our new single Mr Minister on local radio and efforts are being made to record a full length Wagon Park album. I have some new material written down and they will turn into new solo work and I hope to work with some awesomely talented people in LA to get them out this year.

