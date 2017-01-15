Fences

By Gopitha Kiribandara

Fences is an adaptation of August Wilson’s intensely emotional play of the same name about a man who was less than perfect… Starring Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson and Saniyya Sidney, the film has been touted to be one of the most inspired releases of late 2016. Davis and Washington were each nominated for a Golden Globe, with Davis finally securing her first win as Best Supporting Actress at the recently concluded event.

The story starts in the 1950s; Troy Maxson (Washington), his wife Rosa and son Cory live in Pittsburgh. Troy is aware of the racism that engulfs the society of the 50s, but he does his best to earn an honest living, working as waste collector. His brother Gabe Maxson (Williamson) had sustained a head injury during World War II and has since been the object of ridicule and entertainment for the neighbourhood children. Troy’s life had been plagued with failure; as a young child he turned to thieving to support himself, but after having killed a man during a robbery and landing in prison for his crime, Troy turns over a new leaf, and attempts to strike gold as a baseball player. However he never makes it to the major leagues, which leaves him angry and upset. Despite possible evidence to the contrary Troy believes that he was not accepted to the leagues because of the colour of his skin. The narrative shows how such memories haunt him for the rest of his life, affect his thinking and cause strife in his family relationships.

From the outset Fences taps into the emotional trauma of its lead characters. A period drama set in a turbulent time, the movie feels as if it had been shot in the past. However this technique does have its disadvantages as the storyline at times appears old and loses its relevance to the modern world. The dialogue in the film is full of poetry; the language may appear crude and brutal but it paints, with vibrant and colourful rhythm, the lives of the people in the story.

The film thrives on its central characters; Troy is a patriarch in every sense of the word but deep within he is a sensitive man who has built a ‘fence’ around his heart to guard from all the hurt that he has suffered. As director of the movie, Washington keeps the action moving at a steady pace aided by the creative eye of Cinematographer Charlotte Bruus Christensen. As a protagonist Washington delivers a praiseworthy performance. With masterful dialogue delivery he taps into the divided soul of the protagonist, balancing his duality with ease. Washington’s allows the audience to catch a glimpse of the good and the bad in Troy; he never seems more humane than when the full extent of his reservations is revealed. Viola Davis is a revelation; she is powerful yet soft, and her lines cut to the very core of agony; she is able to move the audience with her soulful performance.

The ensemble cast does well within their character limitations; the most noteworthy of these is Williamson’s sensitive and nuanced portrayal of Gabe. The only drawback to the story is the heavy handedness of it all; the audience is exposed to a mind numbing drama and the director, in a bid to be taken seriously, has tried to add in more importance and weight to his choices. As a result the film can appear ‘stagy’ at times. Despite the minor flaws, Fences is a well made movie that shows the zeal of William’s original work.