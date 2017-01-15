Police Department Violates Tender Procedures

Tender awarding letter from Police Headquarters to supply CS Grenades , Agreement signed on September 2, 2011 to supply CS Grenades, Agreement to supply CS Shells and Police Headquarters letter to Fonny’s Pvt. Ltd. awarding the tender to supply CS Shells

After signing agreement with supplier

by Nirmala Kannangara

Sri Lanka Police cancelled the tender unilaterally after coming into an agreement

Sri Lanka Police purchased the same from a Chinese company without calling tenders

After fulfilling Sri Lanka Police requirements local agents entered into an agreement with them on September 2, 2011

Astonishing revelations shows as to how the Sri Lanka Police Department during the previous regime had violated government procurement guidelines when purchasing CS Shells and CS Grenades in 2013 which are still being used for riot control.

Although bids were called twice for the supply of CS Shells and CS Grenades and was awarded to a Singaporean company who on two previous occasions supplied the same to the Special Task Force and Sri Lanka Army, questions are raised as to why the Police cancelled the tender unilaterally after coming into an agreement and purchased it from a Chinese Company violating the government procurement guidelines.

It is alleged that a high ranking official at the then Defence Ministry in 2013 was behind the scam and purchased sub stranded CS Shells and CS Grenades from a Chinese company due to their close involvement with the Chinese.

“Despite of this successful bidder’s previous experience in supplying the same to Sri Lanka Army (SLA) and Special Task Force (STF) of the Sri Lanka Police, the Defence Ministry had stated that the prices were high and made the purchase from China North Industries Corporation for half the quoted price. It is a good move to make the purchase for a lesser price which is a saving to the country but at what cost? It is alleged that these products are sub standard,” reliable police sources said on condition of anonymity.

In order to supply 5000 numbers of CS Shells and equal numbers of CS Grenades, the police department called for bids in 2008 but due to unknown reasons quotations were once again called in year 2010. Jacobe Resources International Singapore (Pvt) Limited, No: 83, Kaki Bukit Avenue, Shun Li Industrial Park, Singapore was the only bidder on both occasions and the Police Department awarded the tender following evaluations to this Singaporean company. Although the bids were called for the supply of 5000 numbers each, later the police department had informed the successful bidder that they are unable to purchase the said numbers as it goes beyond the value of the Inspector General of Police’s budgetary allocations and reduced the numbers on two consecutive occasions to which the bidder submitted Pro Forma invoices as requested. However despite of this, after the signing of the agreement, without giving any reasons, Sri Lanka Police purchased the same from a Chinese company without calling tenders.

“Since it was carried out on the instructions of the said high ranking officer neither the officers at Sri Lanka Police nor the Singaporean company asked the reasons for it,” sources added.

Letter of credit

Jacobe Resources through its local agent Fonny’s Private Limited, 580 Galle Road, Colombo 3 tendered their offer for the supply of the required grenades and shells on October 28, 2010 on import and supply basis, on condition that a letter of credit should be established by the purchaser (Police Department) to import the goods in the event the tenders were awarded. According to the tender conditions, all offers were required a validity period of 91 days from the closing date – October 28, 2010.

As per the tender conditions, bid bonds by way of bank guarantees obtained from Seylan bank had been submitted with the quotations which were valid until February 24, 2011.

Local partner of Jacobe Resources Singapore, Amaranath Fernando confirmed this newspaper how the Sri Lanka police disregarding the agreement both parties entered into purchased the same items from China North Industries Corporation and caused loss and damage to them. “Despite of the agreements we entered into, Sri Lanka Police did not complete the transaction where we incurred losses by way of extending the guarantees and bid bonds over a period of few years. Notwithstanding to the payments we had to pay as service charges and value added taxes to the bank each time we got the guarantees extended, this cancellation affected us, as the trust the manufacturing company kept on the Jacobe Resources lost since payments were not made to the Brazilian manufacturing company although on our request the CS Grenades and CS Shells have been manufactured to supply to Sri Lanka Police,” Fonseka said.

Extension of Validity bonds

According to Fonseka, four days before the expiry of the validity of the offer, Sri Lanka Police on January 21, 2011 had requested Jacobe Resources an extension to the validity of the bid bonds and the offer submitted claiming that they were unable to finalise the award before the closing date.

“Although they wanted us to extend the validity of the bid bonds, their request did not stipulate the period for which they required the offer and the bid security and the bank guarantee be extended; instead stated that our offer will be treated as null and void if we would not take any interest pursuing the tenders. This compelled us to extend the validity of our bids and the bid security. As a result, the bid bonds and bank guarantees were further extended for 43 days from February 24, 2011 to April 8, 2011 as requested in their letter dated February 8, 2011,” Fonseka added.

After the expiry of the extended validity period on April 8, 2011, Director Supplies by a letter dated May 31, 2011 had informed the prospective supplier that they have decided to reduce the purchase quantities from 5000 numbers of CS Grenades to 1850 numbers and from 5000 numbers of CS Shells to 3775 numbers, requesting to submit an amended Pro Forma invoices.

Accordingly two fresh Pro Forma invoices had been submitted on June 6, 2011 for a validity period up to July 31, 2011.

However within 20 days from the first request, another request had been made on June 2011, by the Director Supplies requesting for a further reduction of quantities – CS Grenades from 1850 to 1700 numbers and CS Shells from 3775 to 3600 numbers once again requesting for fresh Pro Forma invoices.

“We were wondering as to why the police was changing their initial tender requirement one after another and was dragging it for so long. However, accordingly we submitted fresh amended Pro Forma invoices for the second time holding the original prices despite of the quantities being reduced,” Fonseka added.

According to Fonseka, although it was assumed that Sri Lanka Police would go ahead with the tender procedure, after a lapse of another 112 days from the expiry dates of the bid guarantees, on July 29, 2011 Director Supplies had once again made a request to Fonseka over the phone to further extend the bid/ bank guarantees up to September 28, 2011. “By which time, the validity of the bid bond and bank guarantee had lad lapsed on April 8, 2011. Since we had no options we obtained two fresh bank guarantees and bid bonds for the second time incurring losses for the second time for the same purpose, “Fonseka claimed.

Meanwhile to the delight of the prospective supplier, Accountant Logistics in a letter dated August 22, 2011 and Director Supplies in a letter dated August 25, 2011 had informed Jacobe Resources, that Sri Lanka Police has accepted to award the tender to them in order to supply the amended numbers of CS Shells and CS Grenades and had requested the successful bidder to submit two en-cashable performance bonds for Rs. 1.88 million valid up to December 23, 2011 for the CS Shells and Rs.1.892 million valid up to December 30, 2011 for CS Grenades in favour of the IGP. “After fulfilling Sri Lanka Police requirements we entered into an agreement with them on September 2, 2011 to deliver the goods on or before January 2, 2012. After signing the agrrement we got the End User Certificate (EUC) from Sri Lanka Police and courier it to the manufacturer in Brazil to obtain the export license. Later the country of export- Brazil granted the export license and we placed the order with the manufacturer and continuously asked the police to give us the letters of credit to which they failed,” Fonseka said.

Freight is very high

Although the request to submit the performance bonds validation was up to December 23 and 30, 2011, Jacobe Resources had furnished the guarantees valid up to March 23, 2012. “After this, through many telephone calls, Sri Lanka Police told us that the freight quoted is far excessive in view of the reduced quantities and requested us to further reduce the cost of freight. By a letter dated October 3, 2011 we told the Director Supplies that there is no possibility to do so as a cost of a separate container is inevitable due to the dangerous nature of the cargo as stipulated by UN classifications. When the police asked whether both consignments could be combined in one shipment we agreed to do so and requested to establish the letter of credit which was getting delayed. The more we requested the police to establish the letters of credit for us to get down the consignment from Brazil the more they were silent,” Fonseka said.

It was at this point, Jacobe Resources and their local agent Fonny’s (Pvt) Limited had seen yet another tender notice by Sri Lanka Police in local papers calling bids for the same two items, for which they have come to an agreement with the Singaporean company.

“We saw this tender advertisement somewhere in July 2012 to our utter surprise. All out attempts to contact the relevant officials to ask as to why the agreement between them and us to supply these goods that was dragging from October 2010 had been quashed unilaterally which is a violation; we were not given any appointments to meet them nor were our calls answered.

However we decided to bid once again and when we wanted to purchase the tender documents, the then Inspector General of Police N.K. Illangakoon who knew how the police dragged their legs after awarding the tender to us, told us verbally that they will not go ahead with the agreement entered with us nor will go ahead with the fresh tender notice as they were in the process of purchasing the required CS grenades and CS Shells from China North Industries Corporation which is affiliated to Norinco China,” Fonseka claimed.

Although several messages were left with the Office of the Police Media Spokesman leaving this reporters contact details to get a comment from the media spokesperson for two consecutive days failed. Later when contacted DIG Priyantha Jayakody the newly appointed Police Media Spokesman, he was at a meeting but wanted to know what the allegations leveled against the Police Department. DIG Jayakody wanted this reporter to call after 1pm but all attempts thereafter to contact him failed as he did not answer the calls. Thereafter a text message was sent but there was no response from DIG Jayakody till the paper went to press.