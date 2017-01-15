Rajapaksa’s Role: Don’t Rock The Boat
Sri Lanka which is featured only on rare occasions in international TV news channels after the death of Velupillai Prabhakaran did so following the riot on the roads of Hambantota’s environs last week.
Those reports projected the violence as a peasant revolt against ‘Chinese colonization’ neatly fitting into the current standard format on China in the Indian Ocean: The String of Pearls being placed around countries in the Indian Ocean, to spread Chinese influence, Hambantota being a prized pearl. They were correct in saying that the Hambantota inhabitants were protesting because of their fear – prima facie – of their homes and gardens being absorbed into a Chinese Economic Zone. But were these people on the roads to protest against the Chinese intrusion solely on their own or were they inspired by powerful local political forces?
The demonstrations seem to be very well organised and directed to storm the conference that was taking place between the Sri Lanka government team led by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Chinese officials led by their Ambassador to Colombo Yi Xianliang on an agreement to form a joint company between the Sri Lankan government and a Chinese company to convert the billion dollars debt owed by Sri Lanka into equity.
Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa considers Hambantota to be his fiefdom and observers note that very little can happen in Hambantota without him or his family members being aware or involved in the proceedings. Rajapaksa is opposed to the proposed agreement but he was conspicuous by his absence during the mini revolt. So were other family members who are inevitably present even at insignificant events of village funerals or weddings. Local observers kept speculating whether the absence of the Godfather and family was an indication of non-involvement or insidious forces at work.
Foreign correspondents failed to note this conspicuous absence and their omission resulted in the riot being considered by their audiences and other foreign news organisations as being an anti-Chinese riot! Only Al Jazeera gave an in depth analysis in its programme ‘Inside Story’.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is desperate to re-capture power, cannot have amnesia over the billion dollar debts he incurred with the Chinese, which Sri Lanka has to pay back with high rates of interest. May be Rajapaksa has a cavalier attitude towards losing billions of dollars which is indicated by his claim on Thursday that the loss of the GSP [due to the callous attitude of his administration] did not result in the country suffering a loss. The millions or billions that the country would have saved during the years we lost this concession do not seem to be of much concern to this ruler of this country for eight years. Or is it a case of Sour Grapes?
The decision of the National Unity government to backpedal on its China policy is a move in the right direction in the context of the state of the world today. Sri Lanka’s old friend and biggest trading partner, the United States, seems to be undergoing a bout of dementia while Europe is in turmoil with the influx of millions of refugees and in consequence the emergent threat in the rise of far right parties. China, the second biggest economy, has the potential and China’s leaders are willing to help Sri Lanka. China has spoken of a five billion dollar investment over a period in the proposed economic zone of Hambantota. Sri Lanka, struggling to keep its head above water, should grab this opportunity like the proverbial drowning man clutching at a straw.
Mahinda Rajapaksa has a role to play in this rescue effort having got the country into this severe mess. His role is not to rock the boat. He can oppose government policy which is his right but do so in a democratic and legal way. Demonstrations such as the one at Hambantota last week, where Buddhist monks or men dressed in robes of Buddhist monks hurled stones at the police firing water cannon, should be discouraged. As a former president he has to contribute his mite to save democracy.
Rajapaksa should read the farewell speech of Barack Obama last week on democracy. ‘Democracy does not need uniformity. Our founding fathers argued. They quarreled. Eventually they compromised. They expect us to do the same. They knew that democracy needs a basic sense of solidarity – the idea that for all our outward differences we are all in this together; that we must rise and fall as one’.
Rajapaksa of course knows all about this. What he needs is refreshment of his politics, so essential for the progress of a democratic Sri Lanka.
It’s a pity that your editorial is not complete without attacking Rajapaksa regime at some point. Here you say Quote” Mahinda Rajapaksa, who is desperate to re-capture power, cannot have amnesia over the billion dollar debts he incurred with the Chinese, which Sri Lanka has to pay back with high rates of interest.unquote
quote Mahinda Rajapaksa has a role to play in this rescue effort having got the country into this severe mess.unquote
Isn’t the yahapalanaya incurring more debts and trying to sell the country to the Chinese and the EU. How about of billion of dollars we lost due to the CB scam? Why don’t you speak about the current corruption instead of going on with tantrums of the past.
It is sad to read this kind of pitty one sided articles.
First of all GSP+ was used by Europe to keep countries alligned to European Union.
It was pure blackmail to drop the consession because we finished a long standing was. European Union in is run by unelected Burocrats who didn’t contributed to any one. It shows that how low they can go to stop GSP+ when a county and it’s people recovering from a decades old was. It is stupid to blame a list of GSP+ on Mahinda Rajapakshe.I would like to ask the writer whether he would Prefer al out War in county while thousands due every Year while holding to GSP+. This is what European Union Expected.
Rajapakses family only interest is to rule our country at any cost. He or his goons are not at all prepared to accept responsibility of the current situation. They put all the blame on MS and RW for the current situation. Can Mahinda Rajapakse explain to us how he could run our country successfully. I am really keen in knowing his plans. You cannot cheat our nation time and time again.