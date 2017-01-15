Retaining The Executive Presidency

by Roshani Nathaniel

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Minister Duminda Dissanayake, during a meeting of SLFP ministers recently proposed that the existing provisions in the Constitution with regard to the presidency be retained.

However, the Good Governance regime succeeded in defeating the previous regime primarily on the promise of bringing corrupt politicians to book and the abolition of the Executive Presidency.

Despite the pledge given to the people however, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is making plans to hold onto the executive presidency and has taken a decision that President Maithripala Sirisena should contest the 2020 presidential election as well. But despite such a call being made by SLFP members, so far President Sirisena has remained silent regarding his stand on the matter, and has not given any indication of his willingness to contest the next presidential election nor has he made any statement regarding the abolition of the executive presidency.

Meanwhile, the United National Party (UNP) had announced earlier that it will support a new constitution that will retain the current executive presidential system, but with a greater evolution of power in a unitary state. The SLFP had also decided at the committee meeting that devolution of power should be only through the 13th Amendment to the Constitution and there will be no merger of the Northern and Eastern provinces.

But the UNP said it was also for a greater devolution of power, but did not say if it would be in line with the 13th amendment to the constitution which established the Provincial Council system.

Many civil society organisations under the leadership of late Ven.

Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thera promoted the good governance regime on the basis that unlimited power held by an individual, would be abolished and a more democratic system where one individual would not be vested with unlimited powers but would be answerable to Cabinet and Parliament.

The Sunday Leader spoke with several Civil Society representatives regarding their view on the SLFP decision to retain the executive presidency and the initial pledge given to the people to abolish the executive presidency.

Joseph Stalin – Secretary, All Ceylon Teachers’ Union

The Sirisena government came into power on the promise that they would abolish the executive presidency and what they are doing now is very wrong. This is cheating the people and the government has broken the trust the people placed on them. Now both the SLFP and the UNP are

ot willing to abolish the executive presidency and they are trying to retain full power for themselves. We certainly cannot condone with that. Most regimes came to power promising to abolish the executive presidency but when they have this power in hand no one wants to give it up. This is a blatant disregard for the promises given to the people. This government came to power promising to restore total democracy but this is not happening.

We are hence taking action to get together with all other civil society organisations that were instrumental in bringing this regime to power and we are currently in discussion with them and we will take all measures to pressure the government into keeping their pledges to the people.

Tilvin Silva – Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna

th amendment was brought we tried to abolish the executive presidency, it could not be done and we made a few amendments and did it. At the January eighth 2015 presidential election Maithripala Sirisena’s promise to the people was to abolish the executive presidency by the time his term is completed. At the time the 19amendment was brought we tried to abolish the executive presidency, it could not be done and we made a few amendments and did it.

However, now the SLFP faction is of the stance that the executive presidency will be retained and there is also talk that Sirisena will also be their candidate for the next election. We are of the view that this is very wrong of them.

President Sirisena having won the election, even during his swearing in ceremony speech he promised to abolish the executive presidency and he would also not contest a second term and he would be the last executive president.

Even during the presidential election, most of the civil society organisations supported the President on the basis that he would abolish the executive presidency and even we supported him. However, his retraction of the promise made to the people cannot be condoned and it is totally against the mandate.

It is the view of the JVP that the constitutional reforms should include necessary clause for the abolition of the executive presidency and it should be abolished. We certainly will not expect anything less than that from the government.

Dr. Jehan Perera Executive Director, National Peace Council

Today we are fortunate that the country has a president who is willing to share his powers with others. Civil society must take courage from the fact that even the scaled down version of the 19th Amendment they fought for has contributed to better governance in the country by ensuring that there is a system of checks and balances so that absolute power does not corrupt absolutely. It makes the Presidency answerable to the Supreme Court in cases where fundamental rights are alleged to be violated, restricts the president’s term of office to two, removes from the Presidency the power to dissolve Parliament after one year and only permits dissolution after four years, and provides for the strengthening of the independence of the judiciary and key state institutions such as the police, public service and watchdog commissions.

The question of the abolition of the Executive Presidency needs to be answered at two levels. At the level of theory, it is better to have governmental power that is undivided. This is especially the case in a polity in which there is no real culture of power sharing. At the present time both the president and prime minister have their independent sources of power. If the president and prime minister are from two different parties there can be deadlock or even worse there can be deliberate undermining of one by the other. This was evident during the fateful period of the Ceasefire Agreement with the LTTE when President Kumaratunga and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe worked at cross purposes during 2001-04. But the situation today is very different. The presidency is much weaker than it was and as a result plays a greater check and balance function and cannot seize power on its own.

Today President Sirisena and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe are from two different political parties. There is no doubt that decision making in the coalition government is slow. It is often at cross purposes with one checking the other. But political circumstances, and the ties of fighting the presidential election together, have enabled them to work together when it really matters, such as in passing the national budget. So the ship of state is stable. It will not capsise. I think this is the best possible arrangement at the present time. The past and present are together in this government, and there is no possibility of a sharp break with the past. I would like to see this arrangement continue even after 2020, when the next presidential election is due.

Dr. Sepali Kottegoda Executive Director, Women and Media Collective

First before talking about the abolishing of the executive presidency we must first examine as to what reasons the government gave for promising or wanting to abolish the executive presidency. If I remember right they gave many reasons as to why the executive presidency should be abolished. However, I am not sure if they have given acceptable reasons as to why they have now decided not to abolish it.

What we need them to clarify is that the same way they gave reasons as to why the executive presidency should be abolished and why they have reneged on their promise.

Having campaigned so much on the abolishment of the executive presidency, now the government’s about turn on the pledge they gave the people only goes to show that all that talk and promises was just another ploy to win votes and the government was never sincere about honouring their promise.

If we look at the governance structure we have the President, PM etc. This government of course reduced some of the powers of the executive president. But we have still not received a clear justification from the government as to why they want to retain the executive presidency.

As far as we believe the executive presidency gave a single person extreme powers which is contradictory to democratic governance and is not a good thing. This was the reason the people voted for the good governance regime.

But, if they now want to retain it or even simply reduce certain powers of the executive presidency, then they need to clarify to the people why they have changed their stance. They owe the people that explanation.

Keerthi Tennakoon - Executive Director CaFFE

There must be an electoral system that ensures the stability of the state. We should not take the abolishing of the executive presidency isolated. There were a line of promises made that led to the abolishing of the executive presidency, including the constitutional reforms and the electoral reforms. We have seen with the 20th amendment the electoral reforms have not happened as promised in the manifesto. On the other hand we have the constitutional reforms which are being dragged and are not transparent and no consultations. In comparison to the Chandrika Bandaranaike drafted constitution we are having a very loosely drafted constitutional reforms. If you are thinking or talking about reducing the power of the executive presidency it has to happen and if anyone is trying to oppose it or change this stance, then it’s wrong as its going against the manifesto and is against the mandate given to the president by the people.

However, the issue now is that nothing that was promised by the good governance regime is taking place. The electoral reforms are dragging, and are in a big mess. If we are taking of abolishing the executive presidency there must be a proper system or mechanism in place. There must be a draft for it. This is a tremendous failure on the part of the yahapalanaya regime. Without the electoral and constitutional reforms there is no point in talking about the abolition of the executive presidency as the constitution will be the same and powers of the President will remain.

To be fair to the government, some powers of the executive presidency has been reduced tremendously compared to three years ago. But here still we have a long way to go. However, the failure of the promised electoral and constitutional reforms the abolishment of the executive presidency is a far cry. This is a total failure of the yahapalanaya regime to deliver on any of the promises made to the people.

Moreover according to the constitution, if you are to abolish the executive presidency you must go in for a referendum. You cannot change the system totally without going in for a referendum. The question here is can the yahapalanaya government win a referendum at this particular juncture? According to my political understanding it is simply not possible, because they have not correctly entered into the reformist agendas which they promised.

Even the 100 day government was a total failure. It’s been over 17 months and the government has not made any progress regarding the electoral reforms which was the main priority. In my view they have messed it up totally. How can this government go in for a referendum when they cannot even go for a local council election? This is the bitter truth about the abolition of the executive presidency. You can have all the talk shows but this government cannot deliver its simple as that.

Professor Sarath Wijesuriya Convener of the National Movement For a Just Society

T he fact of the matter is that the President himself has still not officially announced that the executive presidency will not be abolished. Certain statements in this regard have been made by the public representatives of the SLFP. They are not parties who were instrumental in bringing about the change on January eighth, 2015 and as such have no moral right to try to take such decisions about not abolishing the executive presidency.

These people are now enjoying the perks of public office once the people defeated the previous regime. This change was brought about based on the people’s mandate on the promise of abolishing the executive presidency. However, by trying to bring such decisions to the table certain power hungry politicians are trying to sabotage the efforts of those who wanted the country on the right track and take the country back to the dark era.

As civil organisations we are fully committed to defeating these dark forces who are trying to undo the good that we wanted to bring to this country and putting the government back on the right track.

Dr. Nirmal Ranjith Dewasiri National Movement for Social Justice

I feel currently there is a fundamental rift between the people’s aspirations represented in the January eighth 2015 election and the whole working logic of the government. As recently pointed out if there is a reformist potential within the 100 day government, but I think that is completely gone. For me there is no point in even talking about the original promises vis-à-vis the government agenda. There is no point in comparing the working of the government against the agenda of the January eighth campaign. Therefore I don’t think pressuring the government to abolish the executive presidency will have any positive impact. What they want to do is define any reformist elements within a very narrow agenda. Suppose they would go ahead with the abolishment of the executive presidency, even that will not go in accordance with the January eighth agenda. But for some narrow political agenda.

Hence I don’t care about it anymore as I have no trust whatsoever in the government and governance issues. Also I am not in a position to pressurise the government to carry out the reform agendas. They have gone too far away from that agenda.

What I now expect is to sort of revisit what happened on January eighth and after to find a different fresh political discourse to continue with the people’s aspirations of January eighth.