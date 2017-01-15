Simply Stylish

by Michelle Alles

Nithiesha Jayasekera’s new fashion label ‘Nithie’ is turning the heads of everyone on the street and the only reason for that is because her style is very chic, yet unassuming and very trendy, yet classy. What’s even more adorable are the ‘Made with Love by Nithie’ labels that are attached to each of her pieces, making the wearer feel loved and special. Nithiesha is a former student of Stafford International School and The British School in Colombo and is currently reading for her degree in International Relations at the University of London, LSE. We talked to this talented 21 year old about her label which was initially a hobby and is now an experience fondly shared with others.

What inspired your love of fashion?

I have always been conscious about the way I dressed and admired anyone who dressed well. As a kid, I used to draw up designs and make clothes for my dolls. Guided by the phrase ‘Do something you love and you wouldn’t have to work a day in your life’, I chose fashion which is my passion and I’m so glad to be sharing it with others.

How do you balance the traditional and modern in your design process?

There is a slight balance between the two-as I use beeralu and batik to bring out a Sri Lankan element to modern clothes.

Tell us about some of your earliest inspirations…

I’ve always admired art and the beauty of simple things, so I’d say one of my earlier inspirations was my late grandmother who used to sew and loved art!

How was the initial response when you released your first collection?

It’s almost been a month and I’ve received a relatively good response! Couldn’t be prouder of myself! (Aww)

‘Luxury’ is a word thrown around a lot in fashion. How do you personally define this word?

I wouldn’t call fashion a ‘luxury’, but rather a way of life. It’s the way you dress and carry yourself that is defined as fashionable. It’s not about what you wear, but how you wear it!

What has been the most rewarding experience for you so far?

The love and the appreciation I get from people not only in Sri Lanka, but internationally too about my clothes and how confident they feel in them!

Is your personal style depicted in your designs?

Yes it is! I’m not the average skinny girl and I often find it difficult to find clothes that would flaunt my curves – so my line is dedicated to every single shape and size of women.

How does it feel to see your designs worn by so many people?

It’s the most satisfying feeling to see people appreciating your designs, and looking absolutely fabulous in them!

What can you tell all the aspiring fashion designers who are looking to break into the industry?

Love what you do and give it your 100%; there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing you doing your own thing and making a success out of it!

Where do you see ‘Nithie’ in five years?

Five years is a long time from now! But ‘Nithie’ has alot in store for the coming year and I cannot wait for it all to happen!

