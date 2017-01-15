Sing

By Gopitha Kiribandara

Gareth Jennings’ animated musical Sing is an exploration of the ultimate dream of being a star. The film features the voice talents of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly; with an impressive star cast and catchy musical numbers Sing has warmed its way into the hearts of old and young audiences alike.

Buster Moon (McConaughey) is a Koala with a life mission; ever since he fell in love with the colourful world of the theatre at the impressionable age of six, Buster has dreamed of striking it rich as a theatre producer.

But the going hasn’t been easy… for the most part. Buster’s once famous theatre is in shambles; he doesn’t rake in the profits as each show bombs at the box office. His mortgage payments are overdue and the stage hands grumble about not being paid on time.

To save himself (and the theatre) Buster devises a stage singing competition in his town. He scrounges up his last bit of savings and his secretary types some brochures about the competition.

But she makes one crucial mistake and adds a couple of extra zeros to the prize money… and all hell breaks loose.

Brought to us from the same studio that produced hits such as Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets, Sing can easily be mistaken for Zootopia take two. The stories do share strong similarities; for instance both are set in a world entirely populated by animals. But unlike Zootopia, Sing doesn’t waste any screen time explaining the semantics of that world.

It delves into the plot right away, posing the lead character’s problem in an orderly fashion. The script is a tad weak in plot construction, but makes up for it with witty dialogues and a steady stream of jokes. There is nothing original about the script, but it is heart-warming and touching.

The characters all have very personal back stories and the voice cast does a remarkable job in bringing these to the fore. McConaughey, who plays Moon, instils a cheeky sweetness to the optimistic character.

Witherspoon (or Rosita, an overworked pig with 25 kids and a despondent husband) and Scarlett Johansson’s emotionally vulnerable take on the teenage porcupine Ash are especially noteworthy. The film moves along at a fast and lively pace, and is in not indoctrinated with any life altering messages. The untiring enthusiasm of the characters, coupled with the steady belief in the therapeutic effect of silliness transforms this simple flick into one of the most enjoyable animated movies of the recent past.