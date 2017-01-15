The Collectors’ Items

By Tia Goonaratna

@tiabuffy

Sri Lanka is an island of many things. You can find different types of rice, fruits, and even some of the best tea in the world. However, when it comes to things that are required for pleasure such as books, movies, games, and toys, the market is quite small. Even with these obstacles, a group of Sri Lankans are determined to fill their houses with comic related figures that mean something to them. We caught up with a few this week to talk about their collection, and to show off a bit.

