The Impending Kismet – Alain Parizeau

by Tia Goonaratna

@tiabuffy

Alain Parizeau, eccentric in nature, interesting in conversation, and wild in personality traits is the Head of the Visual Communications Department at the Academy of Design. Under him, the lives of all the Graphic Design students and Motion Graphic students are formed, moulded, and guided.

When Alain was a young grasshopper back in Canada, he wasn’t really sure where his life was headed. With not so good grades, he applied for a new alternative college that introduced him to a multimedia course, which would be known today as Interface Design or UX Design. When he received his first ‘A’ in class, he realised that he wasn’t a bad student, he just needed better teaching. Armed with his new found confidence, he put more effort into studying. In his quest of learning new things, his inspiring teachers suggested that he should look into design as his work was more focused on user experience.

Following this conversation, he enrolled in a graphic design course. While studying, he also worked at John Wiley & Sons Canada, Ltd., the company responsible for ‘For Dummies’ book series. Even Alain as the Editorial and Multimedia Designer, worked on a few of the books, laying them out and learning about book design. After graduation, he joined a company which had a large focus on Asian fusion restaurants, and Alain was responsible for designing menus and logos. ‘One thing I learnt was how difficult a menu can be when it’s seafood. There’s always catch of the day’ – he even found his own method of designing menus by finding the longest word first, and designing the layout around it. This is the job where he learned to art direct photo shoots, do things fast, and to toughen up. He quit his job, and decided to drive around the country with his friend in the car he and his father fixed up. They drove all around Canada, and then drove across the US. When they returned from their adventures, they took all the money they had, and put a down payment on a loft with studio space. They lived and worked at the Parishil Studio, and even went as far as to open a gallery under the name, The Barabershop Gallery. This is where he discovered that his knowledge on selling art and making art are miles apart. Of course they sold art, but it was turning into party central more than selling art. The six years the gallery was active, he still worked other jobs with some amazing projects, and even at a newspaper.

One day, he decided he still wanted to travel more, but this time with work, and that brought him to Sri Lanka. This is Alain’s 8th year in Sri Lanka, and he describes it as ‘magical’. Of course, being married to a beautiful Sri Lankan with similar eccentrics, and all the amazing surfing spots have to be magical. With worldly experience under his belt, we inquired about his students, graphic design in general, and his alter ego; Simon Blackfoot. He says that the Sri Lankan students are not too different from the Canadian students. That ‘every once in a while, they would take the time to practice, and celebrate all the great things that they can do,’ and it would reflect in their work.

Alain also believed that while a degree in graphic design doesn’t necessarily guarantee a great job, it can give you the necessary knowledge to join a table of professionals, and join in on the conversation. ‘You can enter the industry, and already know what people are talking about’. Having said that, he also believes that people can go to the industry first as an apprentice, and learn the craft.

He also emphasises that knowing Photoshop is completely different to studying the art of graphic design. Even if you know Photoshop, that doesn’t mean you know how to use the tool to solve the problem. ‘Graphic Design is not software’, it is the knowledge of communications, a process, and it has many variations. He states that the term ‘Graphic Design’ is becoming obsolete as there are many specialties that comes under it. There’s branding, illustrations, typography, interface design, copywriting, etc, and to be a Graphic Designer means that you would be a specialist in all these areas when in reality you are studying bits and pieces of all these.

The character, Simon Blackfoot, is something we’ve seen and heard around. If you have seen those large murals on the side of buildings, it’s the work of Simon Blackfoot. The name came from an inspiring trip Alain took with five of his friends. ‘A long time ago, I went on a canoeing trip with five friends to Northern Canada, north of the Arctic Circle. The sun wouldn’t really set there, it just comes down and goes back up. We were the only people for miles around, and that really got me inspired. I had a lot of ideas when I came back, and I decided to do a show in The Barbershop Gallery revolving around a character named Simon Blackfoot’. When he moved to Sri Lanka, he started doing all these murals, and he wanted to put a different name there just so it won’t be connected to Alain’s personality that people already knew about. Speaking about his street art vs. graffiti, he said ‘for a lack of better word, graffiti is vandalism. I did it a lot as a kid. You may not be physically destroying something, but you are still doing something destructive.

You put your name on everything. It seems fun, but it doesn’t add anything. Street art is what it means – art on the street. It’s not egoistical. You are not branding it under you name. You just put art. I did it because it was beautiful, to inspire people, and to add something more’.

Whether it’s from Alain Parizeau or Simon Blackfoot, we can all say we would really like a little bit more beauty on the streets, and by all means, go ahead.