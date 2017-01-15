The Second Star To The Right -– Jasmine Sherifdeen

by Ryan Johnson

@lordryanjohnson

Peter Pan – The Musical was directed by Kevin Crusz with music directed by Geethika Cooray. Combining talents from St. Joseph’s College, Cold Theatre 7, and St. Bridget’s Convent, the play took the stage from the 12th to the 18th of December at the Lionel Wendt Theatre.

Jasmine Sherifdeen, one of the main ladies who portrayed Wendy Darling in the recent musical, is currently in grade 9. The character of Wendy is something that the older generation has grown up with – the whimsy of the girl who loves magic, flying, and all the personality traits of any young girl who couldn’t wait to grow up.

Jasmine is no stranger to the magic of Peter Pan though. She loved the expressiveness of the character, how Wendy shows her emotions, and Jasmine just wanted to show Wendy for who she truly is. “The most challenging part would probably have been figuring out all of Wendy’s expressions, and what she means when she says a specific line,” Jasmine stated. Her experience with working with St. Joseph’s was described as ‘very fun’, and she would do it again as even though portraying Wendy was very difficult, she also learnt so much about acting during her rehearsals.

Even though Jasmine started her acting during school, she has only acted in a few school plays here and there, but nothing that was as serious or major as Peter Pan – her first ever musical outside of school. Jasmine, who portrayed Wendy so well, has only played one other main character prior to this. It was a play aimed to make the audience cry, and her character, named Lia, was a mentally disabled character. Jasmine absolutely loved the difficulty of the character, and goes as far as to say she wouldn’t mind playing the character again.

Since she’s still in school, we asked her how she managed to balance both – as we are all aware how much school takes up our time – and she very wisely replied that when she starts something outside of school, she tries her best to organise everything so she knows what she’s doing. She keeps a planner on her phone rather than a notebook since it’s easier, and also so she can access it anytime. When she gets a moment for herself, she enjoys drawing, painting, and singing.

We asked what her favourite part about the play was, and she replied ‘I think my favourite part about the play was the people I was working with. I’m so happy that I got to work with a group of such amazing people and now they’re like my family’. When inquired whether she wishes to go further in her acting career, she simply stated “Yes! I want to go farther than Pluto.”