Two Worlds Of Ashan

by Ryan Johnson

@lordryanjohnson

David Ashan Rodrigo is a musician who is currently pursuing his education in America studying Applied Music. He is well known for his guitar work when he played for the Sri Lankan metal band, R.A.G.E. we caught up with Ashan to talk about the differences between American culture and Sri Lankan culture in music as well as talking about the advantages of an education in music.

What’s the biggest change you noticed between the Sri Lankan music culture and in America?

Well, America is a big place. I’ve only experienced the scene in the state of Indiana, New York, and Washington D.C. The American music culture is extremely diverse, but it doesn’t stop there. It seems that one can amass a good following of whatever genre of music they want to perform if they are willing to put in the work. With that diversity also comes varying opinions.

I’ve seen the Trans Siberian Orchestra and they are phenomenal but I’ve met many people who just don’t like them. A famous Tabla master performed once and people travelled far distances to go see him. A local EDM DJ will attract a good crowd and so will a local ‘Screamo’ band. Those who like one genre may hate another but each genre itself has no shortage of followers.

At the end of the day, everyone has a good shot (but not necessarily fair) at creating something new for a new group of listeners. A good example is how religious music thrives here in the States. I’ve seen Switchfoot, Needtobreathe, and Colony House where often men and women have their hands raised in worship at a so-called concert. Yet these religious artists enjoy the same fame and ‘fortune’ as a secular artist would. Lecrae, the Grammy winning rapper, is very vocal about his faith and on occasion preaches at large conferences. Bill and Gloria Gaither, legendary Southern Gospel artists, sold out the same venue where I also saw Lecrae and Needtobreathe.

There is a variety in media outlets as well. There are religious radio stations, rock and metal station, Indie radio, and more. So an artist can find an appropriate outlet while a listener can find the music they like. Finally, it is indeed (relatively) affordable. As college student I was able to work, save, and visit the Blue Note Jazz club while on a tour. I remember wishing I could have seen As I Lay Dying when they came to Sri Lanka but they were too much to afford. Live concerts seem to be expensive when working and living in Sri Lanka.

You are currently studying Applied Music. How has that changed your view on what you knew about music?

First of all, I learned to read music. I can’t stress how valuable this has proven to be. I used to think that studying music was a waste of time, and that if I could just shred then what more do I need. The reality is that music is a language of its own and you need to learn it.

However, I was led to scepticism because of musicians who could read. They seemed to look down on those of us who relied on our ears and always made ‘classical’ music seem so unattainable. But I’m so glad that my professors were not like them. It took time but eventually I got the hang of reading music. Now, making music has become so much easier. I have also learned that perfection is not the purpose of a performance. You can never play just like Vivaldi because you will never know exactly what he sounded like. All you have is notes on a staff paper.

To perform is to make that come alive. So learning classical forms of music relieved me of the past pressures I had to sound exactly like someone I wasn’t.

Since you left R.A.G.E, what have you been doing musically?

I’ve been studying music. Learning to read music for guitar. At University, I’ve been touring and performing with various ensembles.I had the amazing opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall with my University Chorale. This year I’ll be studying in Sydney, Australia.

What are things you miss about Sri Lanka?

I miss pure live Sri Lankan Heavy Metal. (Stigmata, Herb, Salvage… Miss you naughty boys) I miss the chill times (at the beach or at home with CC, Thishan, Suren, Ryan, and Chethiya)

I miss my friends. (So many)

I miss family.

I miss home.

If you could go back in time, and give your younger self some advice, what would it be?

Practice! Don’t worry, you will make it to music school.

