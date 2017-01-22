EU Delegation And Wigneswaran Discuss Power Devolution

A delegation from the European Union (EU) met Northern Province Chief Minister C. V. Wigneswaran and discussed calls for devolution of powers to the provinces.

Wigneswaran’s office said the meeting took place on Friday and involved officials from the EU office in Colombo.

The EU delegation had obtained views from Wigneswaran on the latest developments in the North and proposals for powers to be devolved to the provinces.

Issues related to rehabilitated LTTE cadres and war widows were also discussed at the meeting while the need for accountability over incidents related to the war was also raised.