Fonseka Grilled For Over Five Hours On Lasantha’s Murder

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

Minister and former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday over the murder of the founding Editor of The Sunday Leader, Lasantha Wickremetunga.

He was questioned for over five hours in connection to the January 2009 murder. Fonseka was the Army Commander at the time.

Just last week it was revealed in court that Wickremetunga had told his family that the MiG deal exposé could harm his life.

The CID told court that Wickremetunga’s family had told the CID that Wickremetunga feared his life could be under threat over the MiG deal story.

The case is to be taken up for hearing once again on March 20.

Wickremetunga had exposed the controversial deal surrounding the purchase of MIG aircraft when the former government was in power.

Lasantha Wickremetunga’s death anniversary was commemorated this month and the authorities were accused of attempting to stall investigations into the murder.

Attorney-at-Law Athula S. Ranagala, who has been appearing in the case, told a gathering on January 8 at Lasantha’s graveside, that much progress was made in the fresh investigations launched after the new government took office.

However he said investigations had later stalled and he urged the authorities not to pull back the progress made in the case.