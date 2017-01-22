Kabir Reveals Attempts To Disregard Weliamuna Report

Minister of Public Enterprise Development, Kabir Hashim has revealed attempts to disregard a highly controversial report on SriLankan Airlines.

Hashim said on Friday he is determined to ensure the recommendations in the J. C. Weliamuna report on SriLankan Airlines are implemented.

The management of SriLankan Airlines had dismissed the report which found that massive corruption had taken place at the airline when the former regime was in power, while there were also allegations of sex scandals. However, Hashim said he did not agree with the position taken by the management of the national airline and that he feels action must be taken.

The Minister also said that his hands are tied in some aspects and so he is unable to do what he wants to do.

“There was a mafia in SriLankan. It is still there. It needs to be cleaned. I think the Weliamuna Report has its merits and it needs to be implemented. I have some restrictions but I am determined to clear that place and I am going to take some steps,” he said.

The Minister said that the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating some aspects of the Weliamuna Report.