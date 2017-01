MS Approves MR – Chief Ministers Meeting

President Maithripala Sirisena has approved a scheduled meeting between seven Chief Ministers from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sources said that President Sirisena wants the SLFP to be united and so he did not oppose the meeting scheduled to take place today.

The Chief Ministers are expected to push for unity in the SLFP at the meeting and will likely urge the former President to remain in the SLFP. (ER)