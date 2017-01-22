New Details Emerge In Prageeth’s Disappearance

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

New details have emerged in the investigations over the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has found that Eknaligoda was detained in Colombo before being taken to an army camp in Giritale.

Investigations have found that after being abducted in Battaramulla, Eknaligoda had been detained at a location in Colombo before being taken to Giritale.

Meanwhile Prageeth Eknaligoda’s wife Sandya Eknaligoda has written to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe raising concerns over the investigations and seeking justice over the disappearance of her husband. Sandya Eknaligoda told The Sunday Leader that she had received a response from the Prime Minister saying he will look into her concerns.

Eknaligoda, a cartoonist, political analyst and journalist, was reported missing on January 24, 2010, two days before the presidential polls.

The former government had claimed that Eknaligoda was in France and the investigations over his disappearance never saw any progress.

However, after the new government took office, a fresh investigation was launched and a group of soldiers were arrested.

In August 2015 the police had said that key information related to the disappearance of the journalist had been unearthed.

In a surprise move, all the soldiers arrested over the case were granted bail by November last year, raising fears of an attempt to cover-up the investigations.