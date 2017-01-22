President Hopes To Strengthen Relations With US Under Trump

President Maithripala Sirisena said he hopes to strengthen ties with the United States under new US President Donald Trump.

Sirisena congratulated Trump on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Trump was sworn in on Friday succeeding Barack Obama and taking control of a divided country in a transition of power that he has declared will lead to “America First” policies at home and abroad.

“Congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th @POTUS. Looking forward to working with you to strengthen the US-#SriLanka partnership,” President Sirisena tweeted.

Last month new US Vice President Mike Pence had telephoned President Sirisena and discussed future US-Sri Lanka relations.

Pence and President Maithripala Sirisena had discussed further strengthening US-Sri Lanka relations under President Donald Trump.

Mike Pence had told President Sirisena he will look to arrange a meeting soon between Trump and Sirisena.

Pence and Sirisena had also discussed maritime security and disaster management.

Last November President Sirisena said he hoped Trump would grant Sri Lanka redress by not pursuing the human rights accountability charges against the country.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva has adopted three successive resolutions against Sri Lanka with the US taking the lead.

Having led three anti-Sri Lanka resolutions at the UNHRC between 2012 to 2014, the Obama administration adopted a softer line on Sri Lanka since Sirisena