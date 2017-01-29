Fusing Food, Books and Tea

Fairway Literary Festival 2016

Unilever Food Lounge And Lipton Tea Room A Grand Success!

The picturesque Galle Fort was abuzz recently with activity as writers, readers and many more flocked to the Fort for five days of books, reading and discussions. This year’s Fairway Galle Literary Festival saw a host of authors and new additions to the festival. A brand new gastronomic element to this year’s festival were the Unilever Food Lounge and Lipton Tea Room by Unilever Foods – and both proved to be instant crowd pleasers.

When visitors walked into the Lipton Tea Room at the Fairway Galle Literary Festival, they were greeted by friendly staff and a cool relaxing atmosphere.

Beat boxers and entertainers at the venue helped provide a lively atmosphere for festival goers as they nibbled on eats, sipped their tea and sought respite between the literary sessions. Several festival-goers found themselves returning repeatedly to both the Lipton Tea Room and the Unilever Foods Lounge and also enjoying the unique themed food nights – a crowd favourite in the evenings.

Savithri Rodrigo, a regular at the Lounge & Tea Room shared, “The Foods Lounge & Lipton Tea Room brought to life a previously dormant space of the festival – such a welcome addition! The food was excellent; compellingly presented and very reasonable. The beanbags & cosy corners were very inviting and I was thoroughly surprised by the guest appearance by Soul Sounds amongst the other live music performances. It was a lovely vibe and such a delightful ambiance that entirely enhanced my festival experience all round.”

The Lipton Tea Room brought in a new and playful dimension to tea, with a blend of teas to suit one’s mood. The food and teas were harmoniously paired (grilled

Lobster infused with dill, paired with a delicate sun kissed trail tea was a hot seller), luring people back for more.

