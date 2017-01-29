JHU Wants Rathana Thero To Resign

The Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU) has called for the resignation of the Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero. The Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero had recently decided to sit as an independent member in Parliament.

Athuraliye Rathana Thero was a member of the JHU and supported President Maithripala Sirisena at the last Presidential election. The JHU has told the monk that while it has no issue with him sitting as an independent MP in Parliament, he must resign from the party.

(AW)