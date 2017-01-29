Minister To Seek Action On Ranjan

Minister of Public Administration and Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara is to meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and push for stern action against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake after he had verbally abused the Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary recently.

Ramanayake had verbally abused Divulapitiya Divisional Secretary M.M.S Herath over an incident involving soil excavation. Local television captured the Deputy Minister exchanging harsh words with the Divisional Secretary. Herath later told a private television station she was ready to step down from the post as a result of the manner in which she was verbally abused.

Minister Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that the actions of Ramanayake cannot be condoned. He said that former Minister Mervyn Silva had also behaved in such manner with a government official when the former government was in power and that drew the ire of the public.

(AW)