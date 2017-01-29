Ministry Secretary Now Accused In Coal Deal

Despite the SC ruling, Batagoda’s letter to CEB, LCC and CSE requesting to continue with the coal agreement, Batagoda’s letter to Gunaratne to make arrangements to award the tender to SSOE, which was against the PAB recommendation and Procurement Appeal Board recommendation B. M. S. Batagoda

by Nirmala Kannangara

Without informing about the PAB recommendation, Minister Siyambalapitiya got the cabinet approval on September 22, 2015

Chief Justice K. Siripavan in his judgement came to the conclusion that the cabinet memorandum has misled the cabinet of ministers

Following our last week’s expose on how the Chairman of Lanka Coal Company was removed from his post by the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy levelling allegations that he is responsible for the loss incurred by the government in purchasing coal, document evidence have now revealed as to how the Minister himself and the Ministry Secretary were allegedly involved in the scandalous coal procurement.

Although the Chairman of Lanka Coal Company (LCC) Attorney-at-law Maithri Gunaratne was removed on January 17 in the guise of his ‘failure’ to stop the losses incurred, this newspaper is in possession of documents to prove how the Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya was involved in getting cabinet approval to award the contract in late August 2015, which had led to losses, despite of the August 5, 2015 Procurement Appeal Board (PAB) report, that recommended to the cabinet of ministers to cancel the tender and call for fresh bids internationally.

Without informing the cabinet of ministers about the PAB recommendation, Minister Siyambalapitiya got the cabinet approval on September 22, 2015.

At the time the PAB report was presented, the subject Minister was Partali Champika Ranawaka who took swift action to inform the President about the appeal board decision and requested to cancel the tender. However with the cabinet reshuffle after the August 17, 2015 General Election, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya took office as the Power and Renewable Energy Minister and got the cabinet approval to offer the contract to the company in question.

“Since Minister Ranawaka wanted to get the tender cancelled, the cabinet paper he was planning to submit for the approval was not submitted to the cabinet of ministers but the same was submitted for the cabinet approval by his successor Ranjith Siyambalapitiya although the then Chairman informed him about the PAB decision and its consequences,” highly reliable Power and Energy Ministry sources said.

PAB rejects the bid

The three-member PAB, was headed by Justice Hector Yapa as its Chairman and P. A. Pemathilake and C. Maliyadda as its members. Their report says that they do not endorse the recommendations made by the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) and the Special Cabinet Approved Procurement Committee (SCAPC) to award the contract to supply coal to Lakvijaya Power Plant to Swiss Singapore Overseas Enterprises (SSOE) at the price stated in the SCAPC report dated July 3, 2015, based on the re-evaluation of the price proposals.

Meanwhile, Ministry Secretary B. M. S. Batagoda too is responsible for the loss incurred as he was one of the five members of the SCAPC that entertained correspondence with SSOE which contravenes Clause 5.5 of the LCC bid document.

Clause 5.5 of the LCC bid document says that no bidder shall contact LCC or any other person or organisation involved on any matter relating to its bid, from the time of the opening of bids to the time the contract is awarded. Any effort by the bidder to influence LCC in the bid evaluation, bid comparison or contract award decisions may result in rejection of the bid.

Although the bid document specifically states that the amendments to the bid documents may be done at any time prior to the deadline and not during the evaluation of bids, SCAPC had received a letter from the failed bidder – the fifth lowest SSOE on June 29, 2015 after the opening of the bids. On the request of the failed bidder to get the criterion changed, the SCAPC had immediately directed the TEC to re-evaluate the bids ignoring steps 1.3 and 1.4 of the evaluation procedure in favour of SSOE. In the event is such an amendment has to be done, it had to be made by LCC and by nobody else. However on the directives of the SCAPC, the TEC re-evaluated the bids making amendments to the bid conditions, selected the lowest bidder which was SSOE and sent back the report to SCAPC on July 3, 2015.

Letter to Batagoda

Considering this illegal method, Chairman LCC wrote to Batagoda what the consequences would be. The letter further states “I am shocked that the SCAPC which has carefully scrutinised the LCC bid document has not seen clause 5.5 of the bid document. Therefore you are well aware that these matters may end up before the PAB as per section 8.3 of the procurement guidelines 2006, in such event, these violations shall only strengthen the case of a prospective bidder. I wish to bring to your kind attention that the non-interpretation of the tender document will bring disrepute to the SCAPC and the Minister of Power and Energy. Any deviation will bring serious allegations to the Ministry of Power and Energy as well as the Minister at this crucial stage”.

Notwithstanding his involvement with the violation of procurement guidelines, Chief Justice K. Siripavan in his judgement came to the conclusion that the cabinet memorandum has misled the cabinet of ministers. It further states, “The direction by the SCAPC to TEC to drop steps 1.3 and 1.4 cannot by any means equated to interpretation of the condition stated in the bid bond. Thus cabinet decision taken on the memorandum had been obtained by misleading the cabinet of ministers. The decision taken by the cabinet of ministers on September 22, 2015 cannot be considered as a valid decision in so far as it relates to the entering into a contract for one year with the bidder recommended by the SCAPC. Considering the procedural flaws, I have referred to above, the fact that the award of tender involved public funds and the solemn duty of the court, is to protect the rule of law embodied in the Constitution in order to ensure its credibility in the faith of the people, I consider it appropriate to make the following order:

1. The third Respondent (LCC) may terminate the contract entered into with SSOE for the supply of coal to Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant after giving reasonable notice to the said respondent;

And

2. Call for fresh bids in terms of the law, for the supply of coal for the said power plant following competitive bidding procedure.

Despite the court order, Batagoda once again wrote to the Chairmen, Ceylon Electricity Board, Lanka Coal Company and Ceylon Shipping Corporation by letter dated November 3, 2016 for the continuation of the coal supply agreement signed between LCC and SSOC.

The letter further stated as thus, “This has reference to the letter No. 16/ 2276/727/030-1 sent by the Secretary to the cabinet on report on the Fundamental right case No. FR 394/ 2015 in the Supreme Court against the decision Ref. 15/ 1382/ 727/ 001-1/ TBR of the cabinet of ministers dated October 14, 2015 for the procurement of coal for the use of Lakvijaya power station for the year 2015/ 2016.

The cabinet of ministers at its meeting held on November 1, 2016 has granted approval to continue to procure coal under the coal supply agreement dated October 16, 2015signed between LCC and SSOE until the final date of the agreement – April, 30, 2017.

Accordingly please make arrangements to implement the above cabinet decision as early as possible. Please make sure to arrange an efficient delivery scheduled under this agreement in order to deliver full requirement of coal to the power plant prior to the beginning of rough sea season.

All three institutes involved in this coal supply should give their priority attention to this matter in order to ensure the uninterrupted coal supply which is highly sensitive.

Since CEB is the ultimate beneficiary, the Chairman CEB should personally monitor the delivery schedule of coal until its completion”. Dr. B. M. S. Batagoda,- Secretary Ministry of Power and Energy.

“The cabinet of ministers can take any decision as they are politicians. But Batagoda is a government officer and is the Chief Accounting Officer as well. If the cabinet had given such an illegal approval, it is Batagoda who had to inform the cabinet of ministers about the PAB recommendation and the Supreme Court order as it is the government officer who should take the responsibility. In this instance it clearly shows how Batagoda too was involved in the scam that loss incurred by this particular agreement alone is more than Rs. 1.51 billion according to the Auditor General’s report,” sources claimed.

Batagoda accuses Gunaratne

At this backdrop, it is interesting to note as to how Batagoda by a letter dated January 15, 2017 accused the then Chairman Gunaratne for the losses incurred to the state and had recommended his removal from his post.

“Was it Gunaratne who violated the procurement guidelines or Batagoda? Was it Gunaratne who disregarded the Supreme Court ruling and got the cabinet approval and offered the tender to SSOC or Batagoda? If it was Gunaratne who is responsible for all these malpractices, not only he should be removed from his post but should take action against him for contempt of court. If it is Batagoda that disregarded the court ruling and was involved in violation of government procurement guidelines, then he should be removed forthwith and take action against him as the Chief Accounting Officer of the Ministry for his intentional violation of procurement guidelines that incurred a huge loss to the country,” the sources said on condition of anonymity.

According to the sources, in due course, another tender has to be called to purchase coal for the Norochcholai plant and if Gunaratne was allowed to remain in his post, neither Siyambalapitiya nor Batagoda can once again change the criteria in their favour for personal gains. “Knowing that they cannot once again violate procurement guidelines and gain personal gains when Gunaratne continues in his post, he was removed claiming that he has to take responsibility for the entire loss the Power and Energy Ministry has incurred from 2009 to 2015, though Gunaratne took over office only after Maithripala Sirisena became the President,” sources added.

According to the sources, although by his letter, Batagoda accuse Gunaratne for the loss of Rs. 204.831 million on spot tenders due to signing contracts to benefit the supplier, Batagoda knows that it was Gunaratne who went before arbitration and got a directive against the supplier to repay 64% of the defrauded money back and to recover the balance the case is still pending.

Gunaratne’s views

When contacted Maithri Gunaratne to find out whether the allegations leveled against him by the Ministry Secretary is true, Gunaratne said that he is not surprised as to why Batagoda in his letter dated January 15 addressed to the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry, Treasury Secretary, Chairman Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Chairman Lanka Shipping Corporation and to himself as the Chairman LCC, leveled allegations against him for the Rs. 4,145 million loss incurred in the coal purchase from 2009 to 2016.

“In order to safeguard his position from his involvement in the tender scam, for misleading the cabinet and for disregarding the Supreme Court order, he wants to show that the loss was because of me. When the PAB wanted to cancel the tender, the then Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka decided to go for spot tenders and the first spot tender was awarded to the lowest bidder- Liberty Commodities on August 10, 2015 after evaluation. Then the second spot tender was also awarded to the lowest bidder Liberty Commodities on January 5, 2016. It was later that came to light how the supplier had defrauded us which prompt me to institute legal action to recover the defrauded money. It was I who filed legal action against the supplier in Commercial High Courts and got them suspended. In the meantime at arbitration, a directive was obtained to recover 64% of the said loss which amounts to Rs. 130 million and in order to recover the balance 36% a case in now pending in courts,” Gunaratne said.

Gunaratne further said how another new company – SIMEC wanted to register with the Ministry to supply coal in future was identified as the same suspended Liberty Commodities and when he wanted to reject their application, Batagoda intervened and got them registered.

“After the suspension, the partners of Liberty Commodities applied to register themselves under a new company – SIMEC. When I found that their partners were the same as of Liberty Commodities, I informed Batagoda that they should not be given registration.

Disregarding my advice, Batagoda said that they were not the same party and registered them. Isn’t this a fraud? By registering SIMEC they are now eligible to bid in future and can continue in the same fraud. Having given the registration, Batagoda is now pointing the finger at me,” Gunaratne claimed.

According to Gunaratne, although he was accused of incurring losses, he was able to supply the entire coal need to the coal power project during 2015/ 2016 and was able to bring down the demurrage charges comparing to the previous years from Rs. 607 million to Rs. 115 million. Gunaratne was also able to bring down the barge charges from US $ 4.1 per MT to US $ 3 per MT and the Management fee from Rs. 41 per MT to Rs. 17 per MT. “The loss incurred during 2015/2016 to the amount of well over Rs.1.51 billion cannot be put on me but on the SCAPC and the cabinet of ministers,” Gunaratne added.

Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Ministry Secretary Baragoda did not respoind to the text messages seeking their comments.

Meanwhile Ministry Secretary B. M. S. Batagoda refuting allegations levelled against the coal procurement said that the recommendation given by the PAB may or may not be accepted by the Cabinet of Ministers. “The cabinet of ministers has the authority to do so.

The appeal board is there to help the cabinet to erase out if there are any differences. Hence we have not violated any regulations by not accepting the PAB recommendation,” Batagoda said.

When asked as to why the SCAPC entertained SSOE letter and to suit their need wanted the TEC to re-evaluate the tender, Batagoda said that according to tender guideline 6.1.1, if complaints are received by the tender board after opening the bids, the tender board should comprehensively and satisfactorily address the issues.

“If complaints are received in regard to our failures, we have to address them. But in the event if a bidder attempts to influence the tender board, that may result in rejecting the application. Since we have not given certain specifications into the size of a coal, we had to address and re-evaluate it,” he added. The reason given why the Ministry did not follow the court ruling was, according to Batagoda, the court in its ruling had stated that LCC ‘may’ terminate the contract. “Since we were puzzled what the meaning ‘may’ would be, the lawyers appeared for us, asked the Chief Justice who was on the bench what the word ‘may’ is. The CJ clearly said that it means – either to implement the directive or not. So we went to the Attorney General to ask what this word means. The Attorney General too said that either we could consider the ruling or not – it’s up to the cabinet of ministers to decide. That was why we went ahead with the procurement. We have not defrauded the country.