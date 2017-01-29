“On The Road Again With Country Roads 2017″

Country Roads”, the popular 3-decades old concert of country western and folk music, is back on the road again in Sri Lanka with popular local and foreign acts.

This time the show, held almost every year since 1988, is part of three events organized by the Country Music Foundation (CMF) to celebrate its work with children-in-need. More details will follow in coming weeks.

The March 19, 2017 concert at the Mount Lavinia Hotel is in association with Dilmah/MJF Foundation. Among the performers are the Cosmic Rays, Astrid Brook and the Mavericks – this time as a duo (Dirk and Wolfgang), according to a CMF spokesperson.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL PAGE