Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon

by Tia Goonaratna

@tiabuffy

Pokémon Go brought back a lot of memories for the long term Pokémon fans, as well as brought in a lot of new fans; a lot of people were catching up on the series, and learning about the game out of new interest or not to lose face in a Pokémon Go conversation.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pokémon and The Pokémon Company released Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon. The long-terms fans have been asking for some changes to the franchise, and we have a feeling it didn’t disappoint them at all.

The overall presentation is better than what the players are usually used to. More realistic appearances and scaled models were in the play. Game Freak uses traditional Hawaiian instruments along with its usual Pokémon flair to create background music that makes you feel you are actually in paradise. You’ll be able to crawl under rocks, climb trees and truly explore the region. Pokémon cries can be heard as you pass patches of grass and trainers react to your movements. They’ll look at you as you walk past instead of standing there like robots.

Trainers can open the poke ball bag from the fight menu eliminating extra steps. If a Pokémon wants to learn a new move, one less move if you just want to decline. There’s an expansion on Trainer Customisation making your adventure feel more personalised, and the players can connect a bit more to their character.

Sun and Moon understands that people are relating more to their characters than ever before, and with the people of Alola reacting back, the game feels a bit more homely. There are new characters introduced, and they are there throughout your journey. The battling moves have taken a new turn with Z-Moves; like Mega Evolution, are a one-time use mechanic that bring some of the most powerful moves to the forefront with some sick over-the-top battle animations. These unique moves are really overpowered and can help you turn the tide of battle. It is a great trump card to use when you are stuck, but will make the competitive players rethink their strategies.

This might be a bit of a tough game than all the other Pokémon games, and you surroundings change while you advance. When you are at the end, you definitely need a high level Pokémon to get through that level.

There is a new Free For All battle mechanic which allows four friends to battle each other. The battle ends when one trainer loses their entire team, so it’s just a matter of having the most points before the battle ends. However, the updated graphics, the insane battling, and the interesting story combined with the characters bring the 20 years of Pokémon a full circle. Whether you are an old fan or a new fan, you’d both enjoy it just as much.