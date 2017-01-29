Protecting The Law…. Or Are They?

by Ifham Nizam

It is of utmost importance that the Police act independently without taking orders from politicians

The worst part is some police officials openly support anti social elements

Law and enforcement was part and parcel of the killings and other allegations during the previous regime

The Sri Lanka Police has been accused of torture, being brutal and excessive use of force in recent times. The police in Sri Lanka is often accused of bypassing or ignoring procedural safeguards that exist in Sri Lankan law and are required under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Sri Lanka is a party.

These include the right to be informed of criminal charges, to have access to a lawyer of one’s choosing, and to be promptly brought before a judge. Sri Lanka’s Code of Criminal Procedure contains further safeguards, including registration of arrest and production of the accused before a magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest.

The government has rejected allegations that torture remains widespread and unpunished in the police.

Many also feel that slowly but surely, despite of the 19th Amendment, the Independent Police Commission has no freedom to act independently.

The Sunday Leader spoke to a cross section of society to obtain their views on the Police.

Tissa Attanayake – Former UNP General Secretary

The Independent Police Commission is a topic which was discussed at length during the last Presidential Election. In fact, law and order in the country was a focal point during the last elections. Pledges and promises were made that law enforcement would be equal to everyone irrespective post, power and position.

However, if you see the way the Inspector General of Police (IGP) acts, it is very clear he acts according to the whims and fancies of the Minister who is in charge of the Police Department. Needless to say, the entire public knows how the IGP acted recently in public, giving in and protecting those in power and those connected to politicians.

Everybody wants an Independent Police Commission that stands for justice irrespective of the power and position in the society. The government speaks about the 19th Amendment and the Independent Police Commission. Recently the head of the Police Commission had resigned. I don’t know the exact reason but I assume political interference. The public would not tolerate such interference. It is of utmost importance that the Police act independently without taking orders from politicians and trying to protect those connected to high ranking officials.

Suresh Premachandran – Eelam People’s Revolution Liberation Front

There are a number of issues in the Jaffna Peninsula due to the actions of the Police. I am not saying everybody is the same. Starting from the traffic Police, bribery is the biggest problem. Many police officers continue to do this forgetting their task as law enforcement officials.

On the other hand they act as guardians of those in power. This is a trend not only in Jaffna but in the entire country. They give priority to rulers and Minister not to the common deserving man. Most of the police officers are not even bothered about their conduct knowing very well their task is different to what they were doing.

The worst part is some police officials openly support anti social elements not only in Jaffna but elsewhere in the country. Such trends would hamper the progress of the country. There is lot to be done to put the law and order in the right direction.

W. D. John Seneviratne – Sri Lanka Freedom Party

There is an issue in the Police department. Often the Officer in Charge is appointed according to the whims and fancies of a politician and not the Police Commission. This leads to conflict of interest.

Dr. Nalin Jayathissa – Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna

One of the prime reasons people wanted the Rajapaksa regime sent off is due to the displeasure of the conduct of police officers. Law and enforcement was part and parcel of the killings and other allegations during the previous regime. That’s why people were keen on good governance and wanted to elect a new government that promotes an independent Police Commission.

But now we see people are not happy about the conduct of the Police Department. This was not expected by the majority. We also see a trend of political victimization, transfers and interference.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena – Sri Lanka Freedom Party