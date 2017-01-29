Satisfy Your Craving For Exquisite Gourmet Grills

Authentic gourmet grills are a sought after affair in Sri Lanka. For those who enjoy charred dark edges, heavier husky charcoal aromas and flavours, The Grill at The Kingsbury is a must visit destination. The flavours, service and ambience all come together for a very special dining experience, be it lunch or dinner, business or leisure.

As the newest addition to the “culinary capital of Colombo’s” array of restaurants the specially curated menu offers a plethora of options. Beef takes center stage at The Grill, and only the choicest cuts of premium American Angus beef are chosen. Renowned for its superior quality and tender texture, American Angus beef is the preferred choice amongst many gourmet steak houses around the world. Filet Steak, Surf & Turf and the perfectly aged New York Strip are definite must try’s especially for the discerning steak connoisseur. In addition to the mouthwatering steaks, the mains section of the menu consists of fire inspired pork fillets, plank grilled Scottish Salmon, traditional lobster, mussels and scallop Thermidor, the quintessential chicken Cordon Bleu and many more. The Grill also features an exquisite wine list which can be paired perfectly with each dish. The dessert menu comprises of scrumptious treats including the famous crème brulee and New York Style Cheesecake.

The recipes are tried and tested and fine-tuned by the expert chefs at The Kingsbury, headed by Director of Culinary Services, Chef Kithsiri De Silva. The authentic flavours are also attributed to what the Financial Times described as the “latest must have chef’s toy”- the “Josper Charcoal Oven” that has been a part of the evolution of Gourmet grills and a sought after piece of kitchen equipment.

Surrounded by floor to ceiling glass panels and located along a 200 square meter strip on the lobby level of The Kingsbury, the restaurant has a unique ambience that looks Mediterranean during the day and romantic at night.

Ideal for intimate dinners for two or even quality time with the family it is a must go fine dining destination for gourmet grills in Colombo.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL PAGE