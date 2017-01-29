The Pink Lotus

by Ryan Johnson

@lordryanjohnson

Manasha Wickramanayake also known as Munchi, the owner of The Pink Lotus, has always been interested in fashion, and comes equipped with a degree in Fashion Marketing and Management from Raffles Design in Singapore. Even as a child, as she travelled around the world, she realised Sri Lanka has a gap when it comes to choices and styles of women’s clothing. Her idea grew as her vision become a reality.

The name and logo of The Pink Lotus were inspired by mandala type designs that she loves very much, but she finds inspiration for her designs everywhere. ‘I drift through online and check on the latest fashion blogs as well as based on my choices and experiences I take inspiration for my brand. I’ve always preferred long flowy skirts and long dresses as you can see in most of my collections and we personally source our prints/materials from around Sri Lanka.’

Manasha personally prefers the bohemian style concept for her brand, and she says all the designs and products they do are influenced by that concept. The influence is evident in her skirts, crop tops, skinnies, and dresses with floral designs, loose designs, stylish cuts, and flowing patterns.

When she first started her business, she was faced with many issues that she has managed to slowly solve over time. Especially starting a business in Sri Lanka, and breaking into a market where materials are quite limited. This was indeed a concern and also a challenge when she was trying to find the type of materials and prints she wanted to use for her designs, as well as finding the right manpower that understood what she really wanted. However, her determination to push through all obstacles resulted in the bloom of The Pink Lotus – ‘Always do what you like and be committed and give your 100% Even though it might not seem like it, things will always work out if you never give up.’

Currently, manasha is focused growing her brand to be a ‘home-grown brand that’s established internationally’, and she’s also planning on expanding into jewellery while working on having her own flagship store.

