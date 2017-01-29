The Year The Sequels Failed

In every way that matters 2016 has been an appalling year. One that you fear the history books will look back at with even greater horror than we do today. But in terms of things that don’t matter, in terms of video games, it’s been excellent. And it needed to be too, because the first couple of years of this generation of consoles have been some of the worst the industry has had to endure in the modern era.

Thankfully though this turned out to be just the usual incompetent scheduling and unpreparedness, which publishers and console manufacturers apparently find impossible to avoid, and not some intrinsic failing of the industry as a whole. Or at least we like to think that’s the case.

This was the year that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One came into their own; when virtual reality finally became a mainstream concern; and where, after the failure of the Wii U, Nintendo managed to snag itself an extra life with the reveal of the Switch. At last everything seemed to be firing on all cylinders, as games finally started to make proper use of the technology of the new consoles. Which all concerned took as a cue to suddenly release a bunch of new ones.

The PS4 Pro has already been released and we’re still none the wiser as to what it’s really for. It can’t run games in native 4K most of the time, Sony seem loathe to promote it as power boost for PlayStation VR, and the confusion over graphical options when using a HDTV almost makes a PC look simple by comparison. Not that the extra power isn’t welcome of course, but we can only hope that Microsoft manages to explain the benefits of Project Scorpio in a more clear-cut fashion.

Unusually Nintendo has done very well so far, with their reveal of the Nintendo Switch. And they’ve already managed to create more buzz for the new system than the Wii U ever managed. Although that may change when everyone realises the inevitable: that graphically it’s really not much more powerful than its replacement.

It’s been an odd year all round for Nintendo, as their stock price skyrocketed thanks to Pokémon GO (which they had nothing to do with) and plummeted for Super Mario Run (which reviewed very well and already has 50 million downloads). As ever, nothing connected to the company seems to make very much sense, but clearly much now depends on how their Switch hands-on event goes later this month.

Rather than the PS4 Pro or Xbox One S, by far the most impressive hardware launch of this year was the PlayStation VR. Here was a hardware launch done right: a stylish designed device, a surprisingly low price (at least compared to its peers on the PC), and an excellent range of games from the start. The line-up for 2017 looks a bit vague at the moment, but one of the pleasures of 2016 was how high quality games like Thumper and Tethered kept popping up unexpectedly to remind you just how good VR can be when done right.

Taking the year as a whole into account though we still wouldn’t call 2016 a classic. Despite all the good games mentioned in our Top 20 of the year, there’s still something obviously missing: innovation and new IP for mainstream games. There’s plenty of that amongst indie titles but the lack of new IP (i.e. not a sequel or a licence) has reached epidemic levels, with publishers now morbidly afraid of releasing anything that the public isn’t already very familiar with.

Although this has always been a problem in the industry it’s got drastically worse this generation, as the rising cost of making games has made companies even more paranoid about them not being a hit. Except that paranoia is now what’s driving the failure. Nobody wanted Watch Dogs 2 whether it was any good or not. In fact, because it was actually quite good, it would’ve been far better to just rename it as something else, rather than have it dragged down by the original’s poor reputation.

And what idiot thought that releasing Dishonored 2 a week after Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare and just before Black Fridaywould bring anything but miserable failure? Having Titanfall 2 sandwiched between Infinite Warfare and Battlefield 1 was either the work of a madman or an arch cynic, with many believing EA purposefully sacrificed it just so it could impact on the sales of Call Of Duty a week later.

There are a multitude of reasons why so many big name games failed at Christmas, as well as earlier sequels such as Street Fighter V and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. But almost all of the problems could have been solved if they weren’t sequels at all.

(Courtesy Metro.co.uk)