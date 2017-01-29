WB Writes To Ranil On Bond Issue

by Sujith Mangala de Silva

The World Bank has written to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe giving its opinion on the Central Bank bond issue.

Sources said that the World Bank had given its opinion after the Prime Minister wrote to the bank seeking its input.

The World Bank was of the opinion that the government has not suffered any losses as a result of the bond issue. Wickremesinghe had submitted to the World Bank all details pertaining to Treasury bond transactions in Sri Lanka. The World Bank had praised the government on the actions taken to control debt and its tax reforms proposals.

President Maithripala Sirisena had on Friday appointed a three member commission to investigate the Central Bank treasury bond issue.

The President’s office said that the commission comprises of Supreme Court Judge K.T. Chithrasiri, P.S. Jayawardena and Retired Deputy Auditor General K. Velupillai.

The President had said that the commission will complete the investigations in three months. Parliament last week debated the report by the Parliament Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on the alleged bond scam. Last November the President said a judicial process must be launched into the Central Bank bond scam.

The President said that an independent investigation must be held on the allegations.