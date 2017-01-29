Whither Lanka? Coconuts In The Bag (Koheda Yanne? Malle Pol)

Today the great majority are crying out loud about the uncertainty of the future direction of their country

The ‘servant’ is making an attempt to return on the backs of the very people

Gunawardena acquired the Court Jester’s position in the Rajapaksa Court with irate citizens asking whether the learned minister survived on Poonac

Whither humanity? Whither Sri Lanka? These are questions that the people have often been asking themselves in the past and doing it more intensively now. The difference between now and then is that in the past the people were divided in their opinion but were certain about the direction they were heading – to hell, heaven or nirvana or whatever it may be. Today the great majority are crying out loud about the uncertainty of the future direction of their country and the world.

SAITMITIS

We were on our hansiputuwa on the subject and wondering about patients who in a few years would be examined by those medical students – the future doctors – who seem to spend a great amount of time on the roads shouting about a SAITM – rather than learning in lecture theatres or hospital wards. What would they tell their patients about their illnesses when they are doctors? You are suffering from SAITM, the root of all evil, as they now claim it to be.

They seem to know so much about SAITM and we hope they know as much of medicine as of SAITM. The Minister of Highways and Higher Education Lakshman Kiriella has failed to get them off the highways into class rooms and hospital wards. The medical authorities, we hope, will do better.

Nonetheless the days spent on the roads protesting SAITM should not go unrewarded. Let’s hope they are also awarded a degree: MBBS (SAITM).

FRCS-MRCP

We are not being flippant. In this Digital Age acronyms go a long way even though they may not be tagged behind one’s name as a qualification. For example we all know the power of the FRCS – not the British surgical qualification – but the local one, Fellow of the Royal College of ……… [fill in the blank]. Another acronym is waiting on the wings: MRCP. Again not the British medical qualification, Member of the Royal College of Physicians but a local one: Mahinda Rajapaksa College of P…….. [fill in the blank] . If you are somebody not in of one of these clubs, then comrade, you are nobody, in this democratic socialist republic.

Those watching cable TV will be swinging in their thoughts between a nuclear apocalypse and a capitalist democratic American hegemony of Donald Trump.

People’s Power

Trump addressing the biggest ever rally for a Presidential Inaugural Speech (according to him) said that on that day the hold that ‘Washington’ [politicians and the bureaucracy] had on the American people was over. With his victory that power of Washington was bestowed on the American people.

This is however old hat for an inaugural speech of a president even for a Third World country. Remember what Percy Mahinda Rajapaksa said in his inaugural speech? It was a people’s victory and he will be a servant of the people. What a good servant he was, the people said when they kicked him out and now the servant is making an attempt to return on the backs of the very people.

Billionaire Trump having bestowed power on the people appointed a cabinet comprising billionaires and army generals in his effort to transfer power to the people. How the White American workers thrown out of employment and neglected as a result of the emergence of new technologies, the neglected rural Americans in the ‘wide open spaces’ and the impoverished people in big inner cities in the next 4 years will benefit from Trump and his cabinet members is to be seen.

Trump and Rajapaksa

Meanwhile Mahinda Rajapaksa and his faithful are looking forward to Donald Trump’s victory to boost their chances of getting back to Temple Trees and President’s House.

Some weeks ago we commented on the former ‘Tuition Sir’ Bandula Gunwardena and Dallas Alahapperuma, Mahinda’s favourite acolyte, journeying to the United States on the instructions of their boss to swing the US presidential election for Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton. Clinton, Gunawardena said, had gone against Sri Lanka while the Rajapaksa regime was ruling the roost and was instrumental in moving resolutions at the UNHRC on alleged violation of human rights by the Sri Lanka armed forces.

After Trump’s victory, the duo claimed they canvassed Sri Lankans in the United States to vote against Hillary for Trump. With only a few thousands of Sri Lankans being citizens of America and huge numbers with no voting rights and overstaying their tourist visas, the contributions made by Rajapaksa and his two faithful acolytes for a Trump victory would not convince even kindergarten kids and certainly not the American billionaire.

Nonetheless there are gullible SLFPers and ex-party members at home ready to believe anything that in their opinion could bring back their boss to power.

Rising economic star

Gunawardena is a shining star in economics in the ranks of the Joint Opposition and is coming out with damning and fantastic statistics to prove the economic prowess of his former boss as a Finance Minister. Last week during a TV talk show he produced sheets of paper with columns of statistics in technicolor to prove that the ‘Golden Age of the Sri Lankan Economy’ was during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s regime!

Other participants in the talk show were perhaps kind enough not to point out that when the Minister of Education claimed that a family of three could live a comfortable life on an income of Rs. 7,500 a month if they used the money wisely! Instantly Gunawardena acquired the Court Jester’s position in the Rajapaksa Court with irate citizens asking whether the learned minister survived on Poonac (cattle feed).

In which direction the world would move driven Donald Trump’s convulsions is to be seen but with leading lights like Bandula Gunawardena guiding the economy in the future we may end up eating Poonac.

At a time when anti-government propagandists are trying to make much of the observations of a government official at a lecture that in times of famine crotons and Jak leaves can be used as food substitutes that it is a recommendation of the Yahapalanaya government for the people during the current drought, it is good to recall that a leading pundit was recommended Poonac for his diet not many moons ago.

The answer to ‘Whither Sri Lanka’ can be found in that old story of two deaf mutes, one carrying a bag, meeting another. The one with the bag is asked whither to? And the reply was coconuts in the bag. [Kohede Yanne, Malle Pol].