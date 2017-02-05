Human Chain To Be Formed Around Jaffna DS

By Ifham Nizam

Northern Provincial Council (NPC) members are to lead a protest by forming a human chain around the Jaffna District Secretariat this week against moves by the government to acquire more land in the North for security purposes.

NPC member M. K. Sivajilingam told The Sunday Leader the protest will see the participation of NPC members, political party representatives, civil society and the public.

Sivajilingam said that the protesters will surround the Jaffna District Secretariat on Thursday when a meeting is scheduled to be held at the premises to acquire land in the North.

He said the government is to acquire 1600 acres of land in the North to erect new camps for the military.

“We have been made to understand the land will be used to have camps for the Air Force, Army and police,” he said.

Sivajilingam said that Defence Ministry officials are scheduled to attend the meeting with the Jaffna District Secretary.

He noted that at a time there is a push to release land held by the military in the North, the government is looking to acquire more land.