MS, PM Agree On Cabinet Reshuffle

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have agreed on the need for a cabinet reshuffle, Foreign Employment Minister Thalatha Atukorale said.

She said that now is the best time for a cabinet reshuffle. The Minister said that a reshuffle would mean some Ministers will get different portfolios to what they hold at present.

Atukorale says she sees nothing wrong in a cabinet reshuffle and no Minister should be worried about it.