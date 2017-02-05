PM To China In May, FTA Talks On The Cards

The government hopes to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China this year and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will visit Beijing in May, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to China Karunasena Kodituwakku said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a national day reception at the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing, Kodituwakku said Sri Lanka wants to finalize a free trade deal with China and a free trade deal with India this year, the Reuters news agency reported.

“In the case of China, this is our 65th anniversary of trade relations,” he said. “So this will be the best way to commemorate by signing a free trade agreement.”

China has spent almost $2 billion so far on Hambantota and a new airport and wants to spend much more, part of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative to build a new Silk Road with massive investments in infrastructure from Asia to Europe and beyond.

Kodituwakku said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would attend a major summit on the initiative in Beijing in May. China says about 20 foreign leaders are coming, but has yet to provide details on who is attending, apart from Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

The ambassador admitted that Chinese officials had expressed concern to him about the controversy over Hambantota, though he said the numbers protesting were small.

“Despite the opposition from a small group, the government will go ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Hindustan Times quoted Kodituwakku as saying Sri Lanka will not allow China to set up a military facility at any port in the country, adding that Chinese investors have been informed that no civilian facility will be allowed to be used militarily.

“We have to consider the concerns of the neighbours. We do not want to create any situation, which… may become (a source of) suspicion. We know the Indian Ocean is a very important ocean in international trade,” Kodituwakku said.

“We can have friendly joint exercises with India, US, Pakistan and with China. In case of Hambantota port, there will be a base for the Sri Lankan navy,” he said.

The terms of handing over the Hambantota port to the Chinese company, China Merchants Port Holding (CMPH) company have been broadly decided, Kodituwakku indicated.

“I do not know about other countries, but Sri Lanka has very categorically informed the investor that it (Hambantota port) will not be allowed to be used for any military purposes,” he said. “Not only the Hambantota port , any port in Sri Lanka will not be allowed to be used by any military.”

Kodituwakku said that the Hambantota port hasn’t been a viable project so far.