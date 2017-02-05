President Slams Attempts To Derail Reconciliation Process

President Mathripala Sirisena yesterday slammed elements working against the reconciliation process in the country.

Speaking at the 69th Independence Day celebrations at Galle Face, the President said that the reconciliation process has drawn the praise of those in Sri Lanka and overseas.

He said that those working against the reconciliation process are clearly working against the country.

Sirisena said the government is committed to give priority to National reconciliation and unity.

The President called for support to take the country forward by winning international support and assistance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his Independence Day message said that in order to make the spirit of freedom more meaningful, the government must take steps that reaffirm the liberties of the people with regard to their economic, social and spiritual well being.

“During the last two years, we have been able to achieve many steps in the right direction; restore democratic values, rebuild relationships with friendly nations and affirm mutual trust while focusing on revitalizing the economy towards laying the foundation for a nation that has overcome various differences and is firmly anchored on principles of freedom and human values,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that only a path that unites all can pave the way for a stronger Sri Lanka, a path that calls for what each Sri Lankan can give to the Nation, to the common future and to a better tomorrow.