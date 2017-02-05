SLFP Wants Some Executive Powers To Remain

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says some executive powers of the President must remain.

SLFP Treasurer S. B. Dissanayake said that the SLFP feels that the executive powers the President has under the 19th Amendment must remain.

Dissanayake said that while there is a move to devolve powers to the provinces, there is a feeling that with the President having some executive powers, the unitary status of the country will be protected.

He also said the SLFP and the United National Party (UNP) do not have a mandate to go for any Constitutional amendments which require a referendum.

Dissanayake also said the SLFP is prepared to contest a Local Government (LG) election.

He said that the division in the SLFP will not affect the party and that all SLFP supporters who are backing former President Mahinda Rajapaksa will vote for the SLFP at an election.