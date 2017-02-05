Tests And ODIs Set For Overhaul

The structure of Test and one-day international cricket appears set for a radical and much-anticipated overhaul after consensus on the future was reached at a high-level meeting.

The proposals agreed by the International Cricket Council’s chief executives committee will pave the way for a Test league to be run over each two-year period, and a 13-team ODI format to be introduced too by 2019.

There will be no confirmation of plans set to be put forward to the ICC board until, at the earliest, the next meeting of the governing body’s top brass in April.

However, indications are – after day two of three in the current round of talks in Dubai – that there is agreement between administrators from member nations as to the best way forward for all Test-playing countries.

It follows several months of suggestions and consultations to try to identify the most advantageous method of reorganisation for Test cricket especially – in which competition has existed on a bi-lateral basis for almost 140 years without significant change.

ICC chief executive Dave Richardson made it clear, on a visit to Lord’s during last summer’s Test against Pakistan, that in his opinion evolution was nigh.

“Doing nothing is not an option any more,” he said in July. His fellow administrators have begun to put those words into action.

Full details of the proposals are yet to emerge, but the likelihood is that the top nine Test-playing countries will be joined by Zimbabwe and two others – most likely Ireland and Afghanistan.

That will be heartening information for England’s neighbours Ireland, who have long had their eyes on a Test as well as ODI and Twenty20 future.

It remains to be seen if there will be any implications for the staging of so-called ‘icon’ series such as the Ashes or several of those involving India. ICC spokesmen have been at pains throughout, however, to confirm the status of such historic rivalries will remain protected and undiminished.

The ODI structure is expected to involve a bigger pool of 13 competing nations, in a league format over each three years and involving mechanism for World Cup qualification.

Speaking to media before the meeting, ICC Chairman, Shashank Manohar had said he was looking ahead to 2017 with much optimism and anticipation about what is to come.

“We have two global events being held in the UK; the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s World Cup and both provide a platform for the sport we love to be showcased around the world to hundreds of millions of fans,” he said.

Both events are looking like record breakers with almost 90% of tickets for the Champions Trophy sold or allocated and more than 8000 tickets have already been sold to the Women’s World Cup final which will be held at Lords.

“My vision is to ensure the sport has strong governance, finance, corporate and cricketing structures that support all of our members and decisions are taken for the long term benefit of the sport from the largest nation to the smallest.”

“Another widely discussed area of focus for our sport that we hope to make progress on in 2017 is around the structures of international cricket. We must ensure we protect and promote three vibrant formats of the game that each have context and meaning in relation to global events, along with an event pathway that is open to every member,” said Manohar.